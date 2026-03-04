Morellino di Scansano DOCG introduces Superiore designation

By Oliver Catchpole

The Superiore designation for Morellino di Scansano DOCG has been officially published in the Gazzetta Ufficiale, fulfilling the production regulations approved by the Members’ Assembly in 2025.

The new designation identifies a category which requires a minimum of 85% Sangiovese, with up to 15% other non-aromatic red grape varieties allowed.

Superiore is characterised by lower maximum yields compared to the youthful Annata category and with a longer ageing period.

Release to the market will not be allowed earlier than 1 January of the second year following the harvest, to encourage greater structure and complexity of expression while preserving the hallmarks of Morellino, ensuring that it is recognisable on the market.

Commenting on the new designation, Benardo Guicciardini Calamai, president of the Consorzio Tutela del Morellino di Scansano, said: “The publication in the Gazzetta Ufficiale represents an important achievement for the entire denomination.

“With the Superiore designation, we reinforce our path of enhancement, continuing to focus on greater selection and identity.

“It is a concrete sign of our commitment to investing in quality and in the recognizability of our coastal Sangiovese, offering the market a clear guarantee of consistency and value.”

Calamai announced the inclusion of the designation at Chianti Lovers & Rosso Morellino – an event in Florence dedicated to the preview of new vintages.

Morellino was represented at the event – which brought together press, trade professionals and buyers – by 13 wineries, with a total of 22 labels for tasting.

Calamai concluded: “With the Superiore we are not creating a new wine; rather, we have chosen to give formal identity to a style that effectively already existed.

“Many member wineries have long produced a wine positioned between the Annata and Riserva categories, but it had never been officially defined or fully communicated. With this step, we are formally recognizing its identity.”













