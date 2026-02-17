LWF announces first dedicated craft beer and cider space

By Oliver Catchpole

The upcoming 2026 London Wine Fair (LWF) will introduce its first ever dedicated craft beer and cider space, through a new partnership with craft drinks festival BREW//LDN.

The collaboration is a result of demand from both LWF’s audience – who have increasingly called for artisan beer and cider content due to expanding buying remits, and BREW//LDN’s exhibitors – who have been looking for a trade-only environment.

BREW//LDN will run its first trade-only space – providing a platform to craft beer and cider producers – as part of LWF this year.

The section will have space for up to 50 exhibitors, with 50% of stands already sold, which LWF said showed strong interest from the industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Jack Fallon, co-founder of BREW//LDN, said: “We set up BREW//LDN 15 years ago, and since then the craft beer scene, and wider drinks market has evolved significantly.

“Recently, exhibitor feedback has been that the real value lies in trade – meeting key decision-makers and generating lasting business opportunities – which has led to this collaboration.

“London Wine Fair is a show I have long admired, and we are excited to join them to deliver the UK’s best – and most relevant – drinks trade show for the industry.”

Breweries and cideries who are confirmed to date include: ABK Beer; Arbor Ales; Attic Brew Co; Big Hug Brewing; Chance Cider; Cold Town Beer; Freedom Brewery; GoodH Brewing Co; Lonkero; Lost in Town Brewery; Napton Cidery; Red Fin Cider; Seven Bro7hers Brewery; Showerings Cider; Tap Social; and Twice Brewed Brewhouse.

Hannah Tovey, head of LWF, added: “This exciting addition will further cement London Wine Fair’s reputation as the UK’s leading event for drinks professionals, reflecting evolving consumer trends and the increasing convergence of wine, spirits beer, and cider in terms of buying responsibilities.

“The artisanal nature of these exhibitors will complement our wine and spirits exhibitors and provide an additional draw for our visitor audience.”

London Wine Fair 2026 will take place from 18 to 20 May at Olympia, with BREW//LDN located next to Signature Serve and the Low & No section of the show.













