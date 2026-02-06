Sake export value nearly doubles over past five years

By Oliver Catchpole

Since 2020, the value of sake exports has almost doubled, with the category achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the past five years.

This makes sake one of the fastest growing categories in the global alcohol market.

In 2025 – while average export unit price per 750ml bottle declined by 2% – both export value and volume exceeded the previous year’s figures, with the value of sake exports reaching ¥45.9bn (£215m, a 6% increase on 2024) and volume reaching 33.55 million litres (an 8% increase year-on-year).

This means that 2025 was the second-best performing year for sake exports on record.

Looking at each region, Asia remains sake’s largest export destination, with value reaching ¥28.8bn (an 8% year-on-year increase) – 63% of the total export value.

North America follows with ¥12.4bn in export value, a 1% decrease year-on-year (the only region to fall below the year before).

Western Europe also continued steady growth, with exports worth ¥3bn, growing by 4% compared with last year (and 157% since 2020, exceeding the average growth rate).

Latin America was one of the fastest growing regions, with expansion of 288% of the past five years.

Additionally, looking at the table below, China was the largest export destination (29% of total value), followed by the US (24%), Hong Kong (11%) and South Korea (10%).

While the US market shrunk last year by 3%, South Korea has recorded particularly strong growth, with export value increasing 17% year-on-year.

The UK comes in at 10th place, with a 1% market share and a 3% decline in export values. However, since 2020, exports to the UK have increased in value by 187%, nearly tripling.

Hitoshi Utsunomiya, director of the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), commented: “In 2025, following the registration of traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making with koji mold as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2024, we anticipated heightened global interest in koji culture and sake from the beginning of the year.

“We strengthened our efforts to raise global awareness of sake by exhibiting at ProWein 2025, as well as by hosting promotional fairs at the state guesthouse at the Osaka–Kansai Expo and during Expo-related events.

“I believe that the diversity and uniqueness of sake’s flavor profiles, together with its strong potential for food pairing, are increasingly being recognized by fine-dining chefs, sommeliers, and consumers worldwide.”

By 2030, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has set a target for sake export value to reach ¥76bn.











