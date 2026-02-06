Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Sake export value nearly doubles over past five years

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  06 February, 2026

Since 2020, the value of sake exports has almost doubled, with the category achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the past five years.

This makes sake one of the fastest growing categories in the global alcohol market.

In 2025 – while average export unit price per 750ml bottle declined by 2% – both export value and volume exceeded the previous year’s figures, with the value of sake exports reaching ¥45.9bn (£215m, a 6% increase on 2024) and volume reaching 33.55 million litres (an 8% increase year-on-year).

This means that 2025 was the second-best performing year for sake exports on record.

Looking at each region, Asia remains sake’s largest export destination, with value reaching ¥28.8bn (an 8% year-on-year increase) – 63% of the total export value.

North America follows with ¥12.4bn in export value, a 1% decrease year-on-year (the only region to fall below the year before).

Western Europe also continued steady growth, with exports worth ¥3bn, growing by 4% compared with last year (and 157% since 2020, exceeding the average growth rate).

Latin America was one of the fastest growing regions, with expansion of 288% of the past five years.

Additionally, looking at the table below, China was the largest export destination (29% of total value), followed by the US (24%), Hong Kong (11%) and South Korea (10%).

While the US market shrunk last year by 3%, South Korea has recorded particularly strong growth, with export value increasing 17% year-on-year.

The UK comes in at 10th place, with a 1% market share and a 3% decline in export values. However, since 2020, exports to the UK have increased in value by 187%, nearly tripling.

Hitoshi Utsunomiya, director of the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS), commented: “In 2025, following the registration of traditional knowledge and skills of sake-making with koji mold as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2024, we anticipated heightened global interest in koji culture and sake from the beginning of the year.

“We strengthened our efforts to raise global awareness of sake by exhibiting at ProWein 2025, as well as by hosting promotional fairs at the state guesthouse at the Osaka–Kansai Expo and during Expo-related events.

“I believe that the diversity and uniqueness of sake’s flavor profiles, together with its strong potential for food pairing, are increasingly being recognized by fine-dining chefs, sommeliers, and consumers worldwide.”

By 2030, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has set a target for sake export value to reach ¥76bn.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

IWCA unveils analysis of global soil car...

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Concha y Toro acquires majority stake in...

Sotheby’s Wine & Spirits sales grow by 12%

Portugal places UK at centre of growth a...

South African wine industry stalwart pas...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95