Jeroboams launches digital services for fine wine collecting

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading family-owned fine wine and spirits merchant Jeroboams has announced the launch of two new specialist digital services – Jeroboams Exchange and Jeroboams Cellar Plan – both designed to support and facilitate fine wine collecting.

Developed over several years – and backed by a decade of investment – the expansion of Jeroboams’ in-house bonded storage and the modernisation of its systems has created a single platform through which clients can manage and trade their collections.

According to the merchant, the platforms are intended to combine Jeroboams’ 40 years of expertise with an “enhanced user experience”.

Commenting on the launch, Matt Tipping, CEO at Jeroboams Group, said: “The launch responds to clear market shifts. Collectors are moving towards mature, ready-to-drink wines, and our clients increasingly want flexibility to both buy and sell from their cellars.

“We now serve collectors with established cellars who want optionality alongside expertise, investing in digital infrastructure that honours our high street heritage while supporting modern wine collecting.”

The first platform, Jeroboams Exchange (a fine wine exchange), will connect sellers and buyers in an environment which the merchant said offers collectors “greater control, transparency and liquidity”.

It will distinguish itself from other fully automated trading platforms through a “human-led” approach, where pricing, buying and selling decisions are shaped by the real-world engagement of Jeroboams’ teams across shops, private client tastings and events across London.

Plenty of information will also be available to sellers, from Liv-ex market pricing, Wine-Searcher benchmarks and insights from the merchant itself.

The Exchange will largely be driven by wines that were previously sold by Jeroboams which, according to the merchant, lends the platform a characterful range that reflects how its customers both collect and drink.

The second platform, Jeroboams Cellar Plan, is billed as being an accessible entry point into fine wine collecting.

The plan provides a relationship-focused route into building a portfolio, starting from £250 a month for the lowest tier.

Customers will receive advice from the Jeroboams’ cellar team, ranging from help with sales and purchases to market analytics.

Additionally, customers will also be able to speak to Jeroboams’ teams in person and get the opportunity to view and discuss wines before they are moved from reserves or cellars.

Tipping concluded: “This launch represents a new generation shaping Jeroboams’ digital future while staying grounded in the values that have always defined us: trust, expertise and personal service.”











