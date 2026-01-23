Reach for Ribera del Duero campaign returns to UK

By Oliver Catchpole

For its fifth consecutive year, the Reach for Ribera del Duero campaign will return this April, inviting 50 independent wine merchants across the UK to promote the region.

The initiative is an opportunity for retailers to highlight the region, with the aim of driving customer engagement and boosting sales through education.

Those who participate will receive £250, a merchandising pack, digital assets for websites, social media and newsletters, and a £500 prize for the “most impactful” campaign.

Read more: Wine Paris reaffirms role as international platform for experts

In just over 40 years the Northern Spanish region has established an international reputation and produces some of the country’s most admired reds – Tim Atkin MW, who produces an annual report on the DO's wines, once called it “one of the most exciting wine regions in the world”.

The wines of the Ribera del Duero are often the product of old vines, offering a pure and unfiltered expression of their unique terroir with its demanding climate, complex soils and high altitude.

Commenting on the campaign, Pablo Baquera, marketing director of the Regulatory Board of Ribera del Duero DO, said: “We are delighted to be running Reach for Ribera del Duero in the UK again this year as we continue to strengthen the connection between UK consumers’ appetite for inimitable quality and our wines.

“Last year’s promotion was a huge success, and we look forward to building on this by highlighting the incredible diversity of the region.”

There are several requirements for entering the campaign, including being independent and in the UK, stocking a minimum of three Ribera del Duero wines from three different wineries and running the promotion (visibly) for two weeks in April.

More information on how to register is available here.

Image Credit: Berho on Pixabay







