Wine Paris reaffirms role as international platform for experts

By Oliver Catchpole

Wine Paris, which returns from 9-11 February 2026 has reaffirmed its commitment to being a platform for international expertise, development and connection.

A core focus of this year’s programme will be international trade and public policy, with a series of conferences and panel discussions planned to address major societal issues facing the drinks trade.

According to event organiser Vinexposium, three “flagship sessions will set the pace of the programme”.

Read more: SITT Spring unveils masterclass topics

The first will be a panel discussion examining the EU-Mercosur agreement (a controversial free trade deal between the EU and some South American countries) and all its implications for European and South American markets.

The second will be a session focusing on the Indian market and growth opportunities created by free trade agreements with the EU, the UK and Australia among others.

The final session will be a debate on transatlantic trade relations analysing the impact of recent American tariffs on the spirits industry and on global trade balances.

Commenting on this year’s event, Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium said: “Consumption patterns are evolving, and the industry is diversifying. Wine Paris, Be Spirits and Be No reflect this momentum.

“In Paris, Vinexposium brings to life a dynamic ecosystem, closely connected to market realities. The Academy is part of this movement: it opens discussion on the industry’s key challenges and builds bridges between categories, guided by a spirit of complementarity and openness.”

Wine Paris will also host talks intended to increase understanding of the no-alcohol market, looking at the development of non-alcoholic wine, its potential and the relation between non-alcoholic drinks and wines and spirits.

Other examples of events include masterclasses exploring harmony and “pairing perfection”, and an area on technology in wine – along with an “infinite” bar.

Overall, Wine Paris will bring together over 180 interactive tasting workshops, high-level masterclasses, panel discussions, conferences and trade meetings hosted by experts, sommeliers, mixologists and producers spanning all categories.

A detailed programme of events is avaliable on the Wine Paris website here.











