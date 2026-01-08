Drinkaware welcomes proposals for stricter drink driving legislation

Leading charity Drinkaware has welcomed a consultation from the Department for Transport (DfT) which proposes reducing the safe alcohol limit at which driving becomes an offence in England and Wales, as part of a broader strategy to improve road safety in the UK.

Under the proposal, the limit would fall from 80mg in 100ml of blood (or 35μg in 100ml of breath) to around 50mg in 100ml of blood (or 22μg in 100ml of breath).

For professional and new drivers, the limit would fall even further, dropping to 20mg in 100ml of blood (9μg in 100ml of breath).

Commenting on the proposal, Karen Tyrell, CEO of Drinkaware, said: “The government’s proposal to lower the drink-drive limit is welcome and sensibly brings England and Wales in line with Scotland and most of Europe.

“We have seen the proportion of drink-driving collisions which cause fatalities almost double since 2015. It is therefore vital that this change is coupled with strong enforcement for it to be effective.”

England and Wales's current limit is higher than most other European countries' – many of which have a 50mg limit.

A study by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) commissioned by the DfT found that there is strong evidence that drinking any alcohol at all impacts someone’s ability to drive.

NICE found that younger drivers are particularly at risk, due to lack of experience.

Tyrell added: “As there’s no sure-fire way to know how much alcohol is in your system, the safest approach is always to avoid drinking entirely if you plan to drive – including the morning after, when alcohol levels can still be high.”

According to the government, roughly 1-in-6 road deaths in the UK in 2023 involved alcohol.

Using a 2022-2024 baseline, the DfT said that by 2035 they want to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on roads in Great Britain by 65% – according to government figures, the proposed reduction could save between 25 and 100 lives a year, while avoiding many serious injuries.

The 50mg limit has been in place in Scotland since 2014, but according to one study (provided by the DfT), the country did not see a significant reduction in casualties after its implementation.

The study also suggested that Scotland did not see a measurable impact on the drinks or entertainment industries after the lower limit came into place.

However, the DfT said the policy appears to have reinforced public attitudes against drink driving and raised awareness of the ‘don’t drink and drive’ message.

The government also made several other proposals for preventative measures for drink and drug driving, including stricter penalties, temporary licence suspension for those arrested on suspicion of drink driving (until court attendance) and using ‘alcohol interlock’ systems – which prevent a person from starting a car without a breathalyser test – for some found guilty of drink driving offences.

The full road safety strategy is avaliable here.

Image Credit – wal_172619 on Pixabay







