Franck Noguiez joins Grupo Avinea as technical director

By Oliver Catchpole

Leading Argentinian producer of organic wines Grupo Avinea has taken on Franck Noguiez (pictured) as its new technical director, a role in which he will guide wine production and sustainable development for the group.

Noguiez – who is trained as an agronomical engineer and oenologist specialising in vineyard management, winemaking and the development of sustainable processes in wine – brings more than 25 years of international experience to the role.

He will oversee winemaking across the producer’s portfolio, including Bodega Argento, Viña Artesano and Bodega Pacheco Pereda (in Mendoza) and Otronia (in Patagonia).

Read more: Liberty Wines adds Maison Saint Aix to its portfolio



Avinea said that his appointment marks a new step in its commitment to “winemaking excellence, innovation and environmentally responsible production”.

Commenting on his new role, Noguiez added: “Coming back to Argentina means reconnecting with a country that has deeply influenced the way I see and interpret wine.

“Taking on this new challenge at Grupo Avinea means leading a project I greatly admire, in a region I know and respect.

“I am convinced that the potential of our wineries in Argentina is extraordinary, and I am truly excited to contribute my experience to express, with authenticity and precision, the identity of these unique terroirs.”

Noguiez holds a State Diploma in Oenology from the University of Bordeaux, along with an MBA from the Toulouse School of Business. His focus is on sustainable viticulture, agroecology and the refinement of production to achieve maximum terroir expression.

Prior to joining Grupo Avinea, he directed operations at Château Suau and Château de Langalerie in Bordeaux (both part of Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards), where he was responsible for consolidating both estate’s sustainable credentials, overseeing organic viticulture, production and certification processes.

He was also previously winemaker at Terrazas de los Andes (owned by LVMH) in Mendoza, and was a consultant for Vivelys, providing technical advice from vineyard to bottle in regions including Argentina, California, Chile and France.

His return to Argentina – relocating with his family from Bordeaux – will see him direct day-to-day operations first hand, helping to craft and develop wines from Patagonia’s extremes to the high-altitude terroirs of Mendoza.







