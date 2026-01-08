Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Franck Noguiez joins Grupo Avinea as technical director

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  08 January, 2026

Leading Argentinian producer of organic wines Grupo Avinea has taken on Franck Noguiez (pictured) as its new technical director, a role in which he will guide wine production and sustainable development for the group.

Noguiez – who is trained as an agronomical engineer and oenologist specialising in vineyard management, winemaking and the development of sustainable processes in wine – brings more than 25 years of international experience to the role.

He will oversee winemaking across the producer’s portfolio, including Bodega Argento, Viña Artesano and Bodega Pacheco Pereda (in Mendoza) and Otronia (in Patagonia).

Avinea said that his appointment marks a new step in its commitment to “winemaking excellence, innovation and environmentally responsible production”.

Commenting on his new role, Noguiez added: “Coming back to Argentina means reconnecting with a country that has deeply influenced the way I see and interpret wine.

“Taking on this new challenge at Grupo Avinea means leading a project I greatly admire, in a region I know and respect.

“I am convinced that the potential of our wineries in Argentina is extraordinary, and I am truly excited to contribute my experience to express, with authenticity and precision, the identity of these unique terroirs.”

Noguiez holds a State Diploma in Oenology from the University of Bordeaux, along with an MBA from the Toulouse School of Business. His focus is on sustainable viticulture, agroecology and the refinement of production to achieve maximum terroir expression.

Prior to joining Grupo Avinea, he directed operations at Château Suau and Château de Langalerie in Bordeaux (both part of Alejandro Bulgheroni Family Vineyards), where he was responsible for consolidating both estate’s sustainable credentials, overseeing organic viticulture, production and certification processes.

He was also previously winemaker at Terrazas de los Andes (owned by LVMH) in Mendoza, and was a consultant for Vivelys, providing technical advice from vineyard to bottle in regions including Argentina, California, Chile and France.

His return to Argentina – relocating with his family from Bordeaux – will see him direct day-to-day operations first hand, helping to craft and develop wines from Patagonia’s extremes to the high-altitude terroirs of Mendoza.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 50-41 revealed

Waitrose success at IWC awards

50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 40-30 revealed

50 Best Indies 2025: The full list

New commercial director to drive Society...

50 Best Indies 2026 ranking: 29-21 revealed

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95