Wines Unearthed rebrands as Unsigned. ahead of Wine Paris

By Hamish Graham

Wines Unearthed, the platform that connects emerging wine and spirits producers to buyers and distributors, has announced a rebrand to ‘UNSIGNED.’ ahead of its attendance at February’s Wine Paris.

The Judy Kendrick and Ana Sofia de Oliveira-founded enterprise has pursued the branding change to dovetail with their expanded ambition to enter international markets beyond solely the UK. The Wines Unearthed branding will be remain in place for London Wine Fair.

The pair’s global outlook is illustrated by Unsigned.’s stands at both Vinexpo Asia, Hong Kong in May as well as Pro Wein São Paulo this October. The business believes having presence at these events shows its “commitment to fostering international trade, opening new markets and expanding opportunities for artisanal and independent producers worldwide”.

The platform also aims to offer “practical tools, strategic market insights and shareable content designed to help producers sell smarter, reach further and grow faster.”

This year also marks 10 years since Wines Unearthed’s founding, as well as 20 years of collaboration between the business partners. De Oliveira adds: “Unsigned. reflects who we are today and where we are going.

“Our mission remains unchanged: to support exceptional producers and connect them with the right buyers. But our ambitions are bigger, more international and more dynamic than ever before. This rebrand gives us the clarity and strength to take that vision further.”

At Wine Paris (Hall 4, Stand 279), the platform’s stand will showcase 55 producers from 18 countries. The newly branded area at the conference will include estates from Peru and India – touted as the first-time wine producers from either nation have been platformed at the world-renowned event. Additionally, this year will see the first Irish producer represented by the Unsigned. platform.









