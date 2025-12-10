Subscriber login Close [x]
    Centre-Loire Terroir:The key to the future

    Promotional Feature
    Published:  10 December, 2025

    The notion of terroir lies at the very heart of the identity of wines from the Centre-Loire. Far from being a relic of the past, it is increasingly seen as a lever for adapting to modern challenges. This is why Pouilly-Fumé winemakers have implemented a groundbreaking scientific study of their soils, to better prepare for the future.

    Why undertake this project?

    Terroir is the soul of an appellation. It is what the wine ‘says’ about where it comes from. It is as much the soil into which the roots sink as the climate that shapes the rhythm of vegetation. It is also the choices and gestures of the winemakers, who draw from it a singular expression. Terroir is constantly evolving. With this study, the aim was to be more precise and more comprehensive to include the pressing issue of climate change.

    How was it carried out?

    The project brought together researchers and soil specialists, including ADAMA, a leading company in the global crop-protection industry, for soils and geology, and the Institut Universitaire de la Vigne et du Vin (IUVV) in Dijon for the climatic dimension. To map the climatic variations across the appellation, nearly 80 sensors were installed and monitored over an entire growing season. Projections to 2050 were then developed to anticipate the impact of climate change on both production volume and organoleptic profiles.

    What are the most striking findings?

    On the geological front, the diversity of Pouilly-Fumé soils was confirmed and even broadened. It was already known that Pouilly-Fumé had three

     main types of soil: Kimmeridgian marl and limestone, flinty clays and limestone-clay soils with pebbles. The Kimmeridgian marl and limestone soils are found across much of the appellation, while flinty clays are concentrated on the high points, and the limestone and clay soils with pebbles in the eastern/western areas. This is a broad generalisation, and the study enabled a precise mapping out of the variation across the appellation.

    A genuine geological discovery was the influence of the ancient course of the Loire, which crossed the appellation thousands of years ago, on the diversity of its soils. Climatically, the study revealed temperature differences of several degrees can be observed across the appellation even though it is only about 3,000 acres in size. With projections suggesting a shift towards climate conditions similar to southern France in the coming decades, the study has made the need to start planning adaptation strategies clearer than it was before.

    How will the study be used?

    The main tool will be a digital platform to provide winemakers with new insights on their vineyards, while also serving as an opportunity to inform consumers. The main objective is to connect wines more directly to their terroir, to the place they come from and the winemakers who create them.

