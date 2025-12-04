Subscriber login Close [x]
Report: Signs of stabilisation in the restaurant market

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  04 December, 2025

Lumina Intelligence – an insights company for food and drink brands – has released its Restaurant Market Report for 2025, revealing signs of increasing stability in the restaurant market after years of turmoil.

The report includes market forecasts up to 2028, along with consumer behaviour insights and analysis of the current landscape of the restaurant market.

According to Lumina, there is moderate growth across the industry, with the market projected to expand at just +1.0% CAGR (an average measure of growth rate) up to 2028 – with this uplift driven mainly by increases in price instead of any recovery of volume.

Additionally, service-led restaurants continue to lag when compared to segments such as fast food and pubs, although fine dining is seeing modest growth, supported by a growing consumer interest in premium or ‘high-quality’ experiences.

Meanwhile, the rate of restaurant closures is expected to remain at an average of five per week, hitting independent restaurants – which make up 80% of all UK restaurant venues – hardest due to their limited capital and lower buying power.

However, the contraction is decelerating, which Lumina called a sign of increasing stabilisation, indicating that the market is becoming “leaner and more resilient”.

Even as the number of outlets continue to decline, branded restaurant groups are taking advantage of the shift, using estate optimisation, strengthened brand equity and more focused offerings to expand their share of market value.

Commenting on industry behaviour, Linda Haden, insight lead for Lumina Intelligence, said: “Business sentiment for the year ahead is mixed but pragmatic.

“While 91% of industry leaders describe the current environment as challenging, many are actively seeking out opportunity through investment in people and innovation.”

A sample of the report is avaliable here.




InterLoire releases 2025 harvest report

