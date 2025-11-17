Luigi Bosca affirms commitment to UK market at London event

By Oliver Catchpole

On 11 November, Harpers attended a dinner at UNA, a single-table restaurant in St Pancras Clocktower, hosted by Argentinian wine producer Luigi Bosca and Bancroft Wines.

Guests were joined by Alberto Arizu, the fourth generation head of Bodegas Luigi Bosca, who led conversation at the table, while showcasing six wines from his family’s estate.

The true focus of the evening was Luigi Bosca itself. From its base in Mendoza, it has been a real force in Argentinian wine – introducing the idea of “precision viticulture” in the 1960s and playing a key role in establishing the country’s first DOC (for Luján de Cuyo) in 1989.

Arizu himself was one of the founders of Wines of Argentina, an organisation that since 1993 has promoted Argentine wine on the global market.

Luigi Bosca remains future-facing, determined to carry this legacy forwards. Reflecting on this, Arizu said: “For decades, we have been dedicated to remastering Malbec — selecting the finest plant material and the most expressive vineyard sites across Mendoza to show a wide spectrum of styles and personalities.

“At the same time, we are pioneering the future with other varieties that thrive in our high-altitude vineyards. Our newest releases — FILOS, a refined and precise Chardonnay, and LEÓN, a Cabernet Sauvignon born from exceptional mountain terroirs — mark a new era of innovation and excellence at Luigi Bosca.”

Like many Argentine producers, Luigi Bosca is well known for its Malbec, which it calls “refined, textual and elegant”, an example being its De Sangre range, intended to be a pure expression of its unique terroir.

However, Arizu was determined to show off other grapes – alongside premium Malbec, guests at the dinner tasted both a Chardonnay and a Cabernet Sauvignon.

Arizu suggested that “Argentina’s potential goes far beyond Malbec. In the heights of the Andes, we craft world-class Chardonnay, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon capable of standing alongside the great wines of the world. There is a vibrant diversity emerging from our terroirs, and our mission is to share that broader story”.

While Arizu said that for some Argentine producers the focus has shifted slightly from the UK to growing markets such as Brazil (with the lead US market also remaining a focal point), he emphasised the importance of the UK market to his own company: “The UK has always been a great market. It was one of the first international markets to trust and champion our wines, helping to shape our global reputation.

“For Luigi Bosca, the UK remains a strategic and inspiring destination: it is home to highly sophisticated consumers and trade professionals who appreciate authenticity, provenance and excellence. We are proud to continue strengthening that relationship by offering our most distinctive wines to this market.”

Luigi Bosca was founded in 1901 by Leonocio Arizu and has since then been a family business. It has four estates spread across the Luján de Cuyo, Maipú and Valle de Uco regions of Mendoza – Los Miradores, Miralejos, El Paraiso, and Los Nobles.







