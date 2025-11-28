Social sustainability: The need to spotlight working conditions globally

By Andrew Neather

Marcos Carol looks proud as he describes the changes in the village of Tilimuqui, north west Argentina, since his La Riojana wine co-operative became Fairtrade certified in 2006. The Fairtrade premium has helped fund a new running water system, a health centre, a new secondary school and 50 scholarships for the children of growers. It’s just one example of wine industry efforts to address ‘social sustainability’ – its ethical responsibility to the people who work in it and buy its products. And at a moment when concerns around the environmental impact of wine already have a high profile, social sustainability is fast moving up the agenda.