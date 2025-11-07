JSS launches 'Emergency Guarantee System' as rice falls short for sake

By Oliver Catchpole

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association (JSS) has introduced the ‘Emergency Guarantee System for Sharp Rice Price Increases’ which guarantees breweries’ debts when they borrow production funds from financial institutions.

This is due to the current whirlwind rate of rice price increases, which is partially down to increases in the cost of essential farming resources, such as fertilizers.

Rice is the main ingredient in sake, with 3% of Japan’s total rice production utilized for brewing the beverage.

An on-going shortage in rice has caused prices to shoot up, presenting a major difficulty for sake producers.

Primarily, three kinds of rice are used to make sake: sake rice, developed specifically for brewing, processing rice, often used for making low-to-mid price sake, and table rice.

These crops represent 42%, 35% and 23% of rice used for sake respectively.

Recently, table rice has seen a price surge of over 50%, which has led to a disruption in the production of processing rice as well.

The JSS suggested that a multitude of factors are responsible, including government policy, climate change, and a sudden increase in demand.

In response to a long-term decline in table rice consumption over the late 20th century, the Japanese government ran an acreage reduction program (the 'gentan' policy), reducing production year on year until the policy’s end in 2018.

Over the same period of time, climate change reduced yields, and in 2024 a sharp rise in foreign tourists caused demand for dining out to spike, disrupting the supply-demand balance.

The resulting price surge in table rice has caused some farmers to plant table rice over processing rice, leading to an expected decrease in production volume this year and a consequent price increase.

Additionally, sake rice is difficult to grow, and a number of farmers have already moved from sake to table rice production.

On a more positive note, in Hyogo Prefecture (the home of ‘Yamada Nishiki' – high quality rice for sake), where more than 30% of sake rice is produced, the picture is a little different.

JA Hyogo Rokko’s MD Takashi Fujimoto explained: “The situation of farmers cultivating Yamada Nishiki is different. Here we have the ‘Muramai system'.

“Under this system, sake rice produced by designated district farmers is, in principle, entirely purchased by specific sake breweries.

“In turn, when breweries are in difficult situations, the farmers provide labour support to the breweries free of charge – this is a mutual aid system. Through this system, a special relationship of trust is formed between breweries and sake rice producers, fostering a sense of ‘responsibility’ for stable supply.”

According to Fujimoto, due to this ‘sense of purpose’ there are few signs of farmers switching from Yamada Nishiki to table rice.

The production volume and price of sake and processing rice remain uncertain.

As a response to lack of certainty, the JSS is asking the government to expand farmer subsidy programmes to include sake rice, in addition to its Emergency Guarantee system.







