Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Craft distillers call for inclusion of spirits in Small Producer Relief

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  04 November, 2025

An open letter calling upon the chancellor to extend UK Small Producer Relief (SPR) to spirits businesses has garnered the support of multiple small distilleries, including Elsham Wold Distillery, Wharf Distillery, Doghouse distillery and London Distilling Co. 

The letter, which comes ahead of the Autumn Budget on 26 November. was released in a blog post authored by Liam Hirt (pictured), founder of Circumstance and Psychopomp Distilleries in Bristol. 

It asks for a level playing field for distillers with brewers and cider makers.

Currently SPR applies only to products under 8.5% ABV, which Hirt argued unfairly excludes small producers of gin, whisky, rum and other higher-strength drinks.

He claimed this undermines the scheme’s goal of supporting small businesses and innovation across the UK drinks industry.

Hirt commented: “Duty relief for beer and cider has proven its value. It has helped small producers compete with global corporations, encouraged hundreds of new entrants, and driven diversity and innovation. Extending the same support to spirits would deliver exactly the same benefits – and strengthen the UK’s position as a world leader in craft distilling.

“This limitation discriminates against distillers and contradicts the scheme’s intended purpose. There’s no public health basis for this exclusion. A unit of alcohol in a gin is no more harmful than a unit in a beer.

“A reformed, inclusive SPR could reverse this decline by encouraging investment, compliance, and sectoral growth – boosting long-term revenues for the Treasury.”

According to The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), spirits sales now represent 38% of pub alcohol profits, despite a smaller share of total serves and over half of consumers report a preference for spirits when drinking out.

Hirt added that “premium and locally made spirits are key to pub profitability and consumer engagement.

“The UK’s duty framework should reward innovation, not penalise it. Including spirits in SPR would deliver fairness, drive exports, and strengthen the entire drinks ecosystem - from distilleries to pubs to the Treasury”.

The full list of co-signees on the open letter includes:

Liam Hirt – Circumstance Distillery

Richard Foster – Exploring Whisky

Shaun Watts – Ludlow Distillery

Paul Abbott – Grasmere Distillery

Jordan Lunn – West Midlands Distillery

Anthony Dillon – Spirit of Birmingham

Stephen Russel – Copper Rivet

Jordan Morris – Abingdon Distillery

Jared Cave – Integrity Malts

Ben Mordue – Elsham Wold Distillery

Laurence Coinsbee – Wharf Distillery

Matt Kay – London Distilling Co

Karl Bond – Forrest Distillery

Phil McLaughlin – Weetwood

Dan Humphries – Summerton Whisky Club

Amy Seton – Grain and Glass

Tim Ethrington-Judge – Avallen



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bollinger hit English producer with lega...

Research highlights viticultural value o...

Lay & Wheeler announces partnership with...

Brand Phoenix launches New Zealand portf...

Campari Group reports earnings growth wi...

IWC Champion Sparkling Wine goes to England

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95