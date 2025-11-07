Binning the bins – the appeal of short lists

The Wee Vinoteca founder Duncan Ganmmie was daunted by his first job as a sommelier. A venue with 450 bins, he felt he would never be able to remember all the different wines. Fortunately, he didn’t have to.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.