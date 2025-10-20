Taylor’s set to raise funds for conservation charity

By Oliver Catchpole

GWCT is a UK charity, set up in the 1930s, that uses scientific research to support sustainable conservation practices, including the conservation of landscape, habitat and wildlife, and improving the biodiversity of the countryside.

In order to support this work, The Secret Bottle Shop has set up a dedicated page on their website for supporters of GWCT to buy Taylor’s Port wines. Of the sales made through this page, 5% will be donated to GWCT by Taylor’s (if the code GAME is entered at the checkout).

Nick von Westenholz, chief executive of the GWCT says: “We are so pleased to have the support of both Taylor’s Port and Secret Bottle Shop in raising money for the GWCT.

“For over 90 years we have been researching and developing game and wildlife management techniques, and we use our research to provide training and advice on how best to improve the biodiversity of the countryside. All of this hard work needs to be funded, and we are very grateful to everyone who is helping us to achieve our aims.”

Taylor’s and GWCT share common goals in terms of conservation and maintaining biodiversity – Taylor’s runs a science-backed sustainable vineyard model that aims to protect natural diversity.

They have been partnered for the past two years, with Taylor’s bringing its Port to multiple charity events.

Lisa O’Donnell, director of Fladgate and Fortified Wines for Mentzendorff, said: “We have worked with The Secret Bottle Shop for many years, and we are pleased to be able to collaborate with one of our key customers to help bring attention to GWCT and a cause that is very close to Taylor’s Port.

“Taylor’s is a brand rooted in tradition and driven by sustainability, and we proudly support initiatives that safeguard our rural heritage.”









