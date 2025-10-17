Port of Leith Distillery-owner appoints two new board members

By Oliver Catchpole

Muckle Brig Ltd, the Edinburgh-based spirits producer and distributor that operates both the Port of Leith Distillery and the Lind & Lime Distillery, has made two new appointments to its board of directors.

Fraser Thornton (pictured, left) will now sit at the head of the board as chairman. He was previously chairman of Distell International and a non-executive director at Campari UK (as well as CEO of Scottish Golf and chairman of Rangers FC).

Meanwhile, Johna Penman (pictured, centre) joins the board as non-executive director. She brings experience from several high up positions in marketing across the Scotch Whisky industry, including head of brands at Edrington-Beam Suntory UK, UK marketing director at Ian MacLeod Distillers and global head of marketing at Bladnoch Distillery.

Commenting on the appointments, Paddy Fletcher, co-CEO of Muckle Brig said: “We’ve been fortunate to be given the space by our investor base to find the right appointments for board, and with Fraser and Johna we’ve found exactly the range of expertise we require to seize the opportunities in front of us.”

The company was founded in 2014 by friends Fletcher and Ian Stirling. It operates two distilleries in Edinburgh. The Port of Leith Distillery which opened in 2023, is a single malt whisky distillery and is the tallest of its kind in the world (it stands at 42m). In 2024 alone, over 100,000 people visited the distillery, for tours, or to eat at its restaurant.

The Lind & Lime Gin Distillery opened in 2018 and produces the eponymous organic gin. All of its production, including bottling, packaging and shipping, occurs on-site at Coburg St in Leith, the historic port district of Edinburgh.

The gin brand is distributed to 25 global markets and these appointments come just as Muckle Brig expands distribution of its premium gin in the UK, which is now managed by Amber Beverage UK (ABUK).

Speaking about this expansion, Ian Stirling, co-CEO of Muckle Brig, said: “As a start-up player in this global industry, there comes a point where appointing a third-party to grow distribution in our home market is the right step to take. In ABUK, we have a partner with a fantastic track-record in scaling brands, and a team that brings fantastic depth of experience and passion for our gin.”







