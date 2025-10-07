DISCUS reports sharp drop in US spirits exports to the UK

By Oliver Catchpole

US spirits exports to the UK fell 29% in the second quarter of 2025, dropping to $26.9m, according to the American Distilled Spirits Exports 2025 Mid-Year Report (ADSE).

The report, which was produced by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), shows that this trade decline is part of a wider picture.

It follows another recent report stating that in the first half of 2025, the value of UK whisky exports to the US fell by 3.9%.

ADSE paints a bleak picture. Overall exports of distilled spirits from the US have fallen 9% year-over-year in this second quarter, driven by ongoing trade tensions, with the drops in exports from the US to the UK, the EU, Canada, and Japan particularly steep.

For example, exports to the EU – which accounted for half of US spirit exports in 2024 – fell 12% to $290.3m, while exports to Japan dropped 23% to $21.4m.

Overall, these four markets represent 70% of total US spirits exports by value.

These declines represent a major shift from last year, which was a record year for US spirits exports.

The change is most pronounced in Canada, where US spirit exports fell 85% to below $10m in the second quarter of 2025.

Canada removed its retaliatory tariff on US spirits on 1 September, but most provinces still ban American spirits from their shelves.

Overall, the data shows decline across many spirits categories including American whisky (-13%), vodka (-14%), rum (-6%), brandy (-12%) and cordials (-15%).

DISCUS president and CEO Chris Swonger commented: “After celebrating a record year for US spirits exports in 2024, this new data is very troubling for US distillers. There’s a growing concern that our international consumers are increasingly opting for domestically produced spirits or imports from countries other than the US, signalling a shift away from our great American spirits brands."

This decline in exports comes at a bad time – international markets are becoming increasingly important for American whisky producers, which are facing record high inventory levels. From 2012 to the end of 2024, American whisky inventories tripled to nearly 1.5bn proof gallons, while domestic sales and exports totalled only 58m and 45m proof gallons respectively.

Swonger added: “With domestic demand slowing, it is critically important that US distillers have the certainty of zero-for-zero tariffs with our key markets, including the EU and UK. The spirits sector is highly interconnected and, as a result, tariffs on imported spirits have wide-reaching consequences on the industry.”







