Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino announces mentorship winners

By Oliver Catchpole

To mark its 40th anniversary, the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino (GOVC) has announced the six inaugural recipients of its new mentorship programme.

Every mentee was chosen because they have demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting Spanish wine in their respective fields.

The programme is designed to deepen expertise in Spanish wine among these UK-based professionals, nurture emerging talent and ensure a vibrant future for Spanish wines in the UK.

To further this goal, each mentee will receive a £500 bursary and a one-to-one mentorship from a Caballeros of the GOVC, tailored to the mentee’s area of expertise.

The winners were announced at an event at the Spanish Embassy in London by the Spanish Ambassador, His Excellency Mr. José Pascual Marco Martínez.

They are:

Alberto Borge, general manager, Tast Català – a man with a mission to educate British palates on Catalan cuisine and wine.

Miguel Crunia, director, Fìon – a wine merchant with a specialism in emerging regions such as Galicia and Gredos.

Josef Emmett, private account manager, Berry Bros. & Rudd – who brings a focus on bespoke cellar curation and investment-grade Spanish wine.

Charlie Foley, specialist and auctioneer, Christies – a lead auctioneer with a passion for Spanish wine with character and provenance.

Nancy Green, marketing manager, Indigo – a creative mind shaping how artisanal Spanish wines are presented to trade and consumers.

Isobel Salomon, director, Slonk – a champion of inclusivity in the trade and certified by multiple Spanish wine bodies.

Sarah Jane Evans MW, chair of the GOCV, said: “This initiative creates a new network of trade processionals at the sharp end of the business. We are looking to recognize a new generation of ambassadors for Spanish wines. As Caballeros our aim is to ensure a bright and solid future for Spanish wines in the UK market.”

The GOVC was established in 1985 by Wines from Spain to recognise and reward outstanding achievement in the education, advancement and business of quality wines from Spain in the UK.

