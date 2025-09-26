Subscriber login Close [x]
Aussie sparkling House of Arras set for La Place debut

By Hamish Graham
Published:  26 September, 2025

Australia’s most well-known sparkling wine, House of Arras, is set to debut on La Place de Bordeaux. Both the Tasmanian producer’s 2008 Arras E.J. Carr Late Disgorged and 2015 Arras Grand Vintage are due to join the historic institution.

The milestone also coincides with the estate’s 30th anniversary, highlighting the impressive progress made by both producer and region in developing top sparkling wines.

The agreement will see Arras extend its distribution to La Place’s large network of collectors across more than 75 countries.

Founder of the estate and current IWC Sparkling Winemaker of the Year, Ed Carr, is buoyed by the greater reach his wines will now have.

He commented: “Arras was born from the belief that Australia – and Tasmania in particular – could create sparkling wines to rival the finest in the world. To now have these wines presented on La Place de Bordeaux is both humbling and exhilarating.

“It represents a new chapter for Arras and a chance to share Tasmania’s unique sparkling story with the most engaged fine wine buyers on the planet.”

Emma Thienpont, fine wine broker and co-founder of International First Growths, added: “Arras represents the pinnacle of sparkling winemaking in Australia.

“The E.J. Carr Late Disgorged is one of the most age-worthy and profound sparkling wines made outside Champagne, while the Grand Vintage showcases Tasmania’s elegance and power. We are proud to present Arras to La Place, confident that these wines will captivate international collectors and underline Tasmania’s place at the fine wine table.”

The sparkling house will hope that it can replicated the success of other Australian wines that have previously joined on La Place de Bordeaux, including Victoria’s Giaconda Chardonnay and South Australian reds, The Armagh and The Octavius.




