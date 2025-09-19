WineGB launches new toolkit for employers in UK wine

By Oliver Catchpole

WineGB has launched a Hiring Toolkit, a collection of documents with comprehensive guidance for hiring practices in vineyards and wineries.

The third in a series of guidance documents supporting best practice, it includes templates for codes of conduct, agreements, policies, tips on how to retain staff and a list of resources to support anyone involved in hiring, training or supporting people in wine.

Additionally, it contains case studies and research on good practice within the industry on hiring and inclusion.

WineGB say the toolkit is a response to data suggesting that the UK sector has a need for more employees.

By 2028 90% of respondents to the WineGB Industry Survey expect to increase their full-time equivalent (FTE) positions, resulting in a 21% increase in such roles.

Employment statistics from the English and Welsh wine industry imply that the number of employees in the industry is already rapidly increasing – there are now 3,300 FTE roles in the sector, a more than 40% increase from 2023.

By 2040, modelling suggests a sector employing 30,000 jobs overall.

The Hiring Toolkit is intended to provide tools to support businesses to capitalise on this growth, by attracting the right staff and retaining them.

The Toolkit is especially useful for small producers or those without HR.

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB, commented: “With the numbers of employees increasing rapidly in our sector, and even more expected growth, we are helping the sector with the Toolkit. We are particularly mindful of the additional workload recruitment can create, especially at a time of growth within our industry. Many wineries are starting harvest right now and employing extra staff, so it’s crucial that we provide all the essential help we can.”

WineGB is the trade association for UK wine, representing 500 grower and producer members who collectively represent around 70% of UK hectarage

It has previously produced several other resources aimed at bringing the widest talent pool possible into UK wine – the Safeguarding and Welfare Toolkit (launched October 2024), aimed at promoting a safe working environment, and the EDI Hub, designed to promote equity, diversity and inclusion in the industry.

It is additionally extending the SWGB certification to include standards on people.

Earlier this year WineGB also produced a Sustainable Packaging Toolkit, which examines the pros and cons of different forms of wine packaging.





