Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers, set to retire next year

By Oliver Catchpole

The CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers, Philip Gregan, has announced plans to retire in June 2026.

Gregan will have worked in the New Zealand wine industry for 43 years, having started his career in 1983.

The New Zealand Winegrowers Board has extended its ‘deep gratitude’ to Phillip for his lifelong commitment and contribution to the industry.

Fabian Yukich, chair of the Board, said: “This remarkable tenure reflects a working lifetime of unwavering commitment and immense contribution. Philip advised the Board of his intentions some time ago. Today’s announcement reflects his consideration to ensure sufficient time to appoint a suitably qualified successor and allow for a seamless handover.”

Gregan started working in the industry straight out of university, landing a job as the Wine Institute’s research officer.

By the early 1990s, he had been appointed CEO and played a key role in New Zealand wine’s international trade negotiations, which resulted in the formation of the World Wine Trade Group.

The Wine Institute merged with the Grape Growers Council to form New Zealand Winegrowers in 2002, and Gregan was appointed CEO.

Commenting on his career, Gregan said: “The 1990s was an exciting time as the world opened for New Zealand exporters. At that time 99% of New Zealand wine was produced for a domestic market. Today, we are a global wine success story, with over 90% of wine heading to overseas markets and exports worth over $2 billion per year. There have been many highlights over the years but without doubt the biggest… has been the privilege of working with and for our brilliant growers and winemakers. It has been a privilege to work on behalf of the wine industry for so long. I look forward to handing over to my successor so they can help the industry further build its reputation and global success in the years ahead.”

New Zealand Winegrowers is the national organisation for the nation’s grape and wine sector, with over 600 grower members and 700 winery members.

