SID to return in October

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  09 September, 2025

The second edition of Sustainability in Drinks (SID) will take place on 21 October in London.

SID aims to bring together policy makers, global advisory bodies, producers, packaging suppliers and environmental consultants to address sustainability in the drinks trade.

The event will include exhibitors showcasing their sustainable products, sustainability workshops, talks, keynote addresses and high-profile panel debates.

SID will finish with The Big Sustainability Debate, introduced by Jancis Robinson OBE MW, the British wine critic, followed by two hours of informal networking.

There will be 45 speakers from around the world, focusing on advice, education and information sharing regarding sustainability.

These speakers include sustainable producers such as Sebastian Tramon, representing Emiliana, one of the world’s largest organic and biodynamic wine producers, Dr Edwin Massey, general manager of sustainability, New Zealand Winegrowers and Anne Bousquet, CEO and co-founder of Domaine Bousquet, Argentina’s first winery to earn both B Corp certification and climate-neutral status.

There will also be an Education Zone, with SID talks on global certification schemes, sustainable retail, hospitality and distribution, and on creating value from sustainability.

The workshops for attendees are run by experts and separated into four separate areas: land health, packaging, carbon management and sustainable society.

Nick Breeze, climate journalist and moderator of the High Level Panel debate at SID 2025, said: “At last we have an in-person event where the path to a sustainable drinks industry is the primary focus. The rapid changes in the climate system taking place in our lifetimes demand a collaborative pragmatic approach and the SID event brings together many experienced and influential voices.”

SID was created by Judy Kendrick and Janet Harrison, both experienced event organizers within the drinks industry, with support from sustainability consultants Anne Jones and Fran Draper.

Last year, the first SID conference had over 400 attendees from eight different countries and was billed as the largest collaboration of global sustainability advisors all in the one place.



