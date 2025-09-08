The Perfect Formula for the Perfect Negroni

Promotional Feature

Crafted in limited batches from 1786 Antonio Benedetto Carpano’s original vermouth recipe, Antica Formula by Fratelli Branca Distillerie is globally recognised for its exceptional quality, authenticity and historical value, standing apart as the quintessential Italian vermouth.

In the dynamic mixology scene of the past few years, vermouth is reclaiming its status as the essential ingredient for aperitives, and cocktails and Antica Formula has confirmed its role as the premium vermouth turning classic cocktails into a refined ritual. It’s the perfect choice for those seeking premium cocktail experience. Thanks to its sophisticated profile, deep garnet hue and complex notes of dried fruit, spices, and citrus, Antica Formula brings depth and elegance to any cocktail and is considered the gold standard for the Perfect Negroni.

Antica Formula, a timeless Italian icon. Antica Formula is more than a vermouth—it's a piece of Italian history. Its story is as fascinating as its flavor. In 1786 in Turin, Antonio Benedetto Carpano crafted a unique blend of wine, aromatic herbs, and spices. This innovative creation quickly captured the attention of King Vittorio Amedeo III, transforming what was once a local curiosity into a cornerstone of the Italian aperitivo tradition.

Over the centuries, Antica Formula has remained true to its roots. Still produced with the same artisanal care and original recipe, it reflects a deep respect for tradition while embracing the evolving tastes of modern palates. Each bottle is the result of a meticulous process, delivering a rich and harmonious bouquet that offers a smooth, layered tasting experience.

Whether you're discovering it for the first time or returning to a familiar favorite cocktail, Antica Formula stands as a testament to Italian craftsmanship: elegant and authentic. This is not just about drinking, it’s about embracing the outstanding heritage of Italian vermouth and the craftsmanship behind each bottle.

The perfect Formula for the perfect Negroni. Antica Formula plays a central role in the aperitivo ritual, elevating each glass of this cultural expression with its refined character.

Antica Formula is also a creative source of inspiration for bartenders and mixologists. Its rich and aromatic profile allows professionals to experiment, craft new flavor combinations or reimagine timeless recipes. In a world where originality defines excellence, Antica Formula offers both depth and versatility, making it an essential tool for those who seek to create drinks with personality and sophistication.

Among the many cocktails that have shaped the history of mixology, the Negroni is a timeless and true icon. When prepared with Antica Formula, this beloved drink takes on a new dimension—gaining complexity, smoothness, and a touch of Italian refinement. It’s a perfect example of how tradition and innovation can coexist, offering a fresh perspective on a classic that continues to captivate cocktail lovers around the world.

Whether served with ice and a twist of orange or mixed into a classic cocktail, this vermouth transforms it into something truly special.

Antica Formula Negroni recipe:

3 cl Carpano Antica Formula

3 cl Carpano Botanic Bitter

3 cl Gin