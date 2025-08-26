5 minutes with… James Osborn, MD, Hambledon Vineyard

By Andrew Catchpole

With Symington and BBR joint ownership bedding in, James Osborn used the recent launch of Hambledon Vineyard’s Blanc de Blancs NV at its swish new cellar door to outline his vision for the future of this leading English estate.

I joined in April last year and I’ve worked in English wine for 10 years, coming on board at Squerryes Winery. I remember meeting [founder] Henry Warde and realising this is a really exciting industry with so much potential, just looking at the characters and how young it was in terms of wines being produced.

Joining Hambledon was the most exciting moment of my career, but I also think in terms of English wine, because what Hambledon offers is not only an investment in sustainability in terms of the vineyards, but the whole business; not only in developing further an amazing portfolio of sparking wines, but also hospitality.

When we look at our business plan, some may be surprised to hear that 55% of the revenue contributing to that is coming from hospitality. So the place you’re in is very much the future of Hambledon. I think the greatest opportunity for wine businesses to grow is by investing in brand. What better way of doing that than telling and sharing your story through place?

What we’ve built here is more than a place to come and have a lovely lunch or dinner. It’s the opportunity to tell our story through the past, as the birthplace of English wine, and that pioneering spirit we want to capture. But we’ve also got the opportunity now and in the future to talk about the pioneering spirits of the families, the Symingtons, the Berrys or the Rudds, to really put English wine on the map – not only in the UK, but also overseas.







