Red wines from Centre-Loire: A heritage rediscovered

Promotional Feature

While Centre-Loire is best known for its Sauvignon Blancs from appellations like Sancerre, Quincy, and Pouilly-Fumé, not forgetting Menetou-Salon, Coteaux du Giennois and Reuilly, its red wines are making a well-deserved comeback and the trade is taking notice.

Q&A with Arnaud Bourgeois, general manager of Domaine Henri Bourgeois and co-president of Centre-Loire Wines

What’s the historical background of red wines in Centre-Loire?

Red wines used to be the dominant style in the region and Pinot Noir and Gamay were widely planted. After the phylloxera crisis in the 19th century, Sauvignon Blanc rose to prominence. Yet today, the region continues to make refined reds from these well-known varieties.

Why should the trade care about Centre-Loire reds now?

In an era marked by climate change and evolving consumer tastes, Centre-Loire’s cool continental climate and diverse soils provide ideal conditions for crafting fresh, balanced red wines. The natural acidity of Pinot Noir and Gamay imparts finesse and drinkability, qualities that resonate strongly with today’s wine drinkers. Top-tier Pinot Noirs from the region deliver concentrated, textural, and harmonious expressions, a testament to the skill required to master this famously demanding and capricious grape variety.

Where do these reds thrive?

Pinot Noir shines in Sancerre, Menetou-Salon, and Reuilly, where clay-limestone soils bring out its elegance and complexity. Gamay dominates in Coteaux du Giennois and Châteaumeillant — the region’s only 100% red appellation — thriving in sandy and volcanic soils to produce vibrant, expressive wines.

As red wine consumption trends downward, Centre-Loire offers a compelling counterpoint: lighter, terroir-driven wines with authenticity, freshness and food-pairing versatility. For buyers and sommeliers seeking something distinct yet rooted in tradition, Centre-Loire’s reds are ready to be rediscovered.

KEY FIGURES:

>>15% of Centre-Loire vineyards are planted with Pinot Noir

>>11% of Centre-Loire production is red wines