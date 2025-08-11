Fad or future: The world of alternative fermentation vessels

By Adam Wells

It seems not a terribly long time ago that the sight of an egg-shaped fermenter, tucked into the ‘experimental’ corner of a winery, dwarfed by oak and stainless steel, was still a relatively novel sight. They were more often spotted, or at least pointed out enthusiastically, at smaller, more artisanal and esoteric operations, despite the modern reintroduction of ‘the egg’ coming from one of wine’s biggest names – the Rhône Valley’s Michel Chapoutier – in 2001.