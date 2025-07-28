Indigenous varieties roundtable: The native grapes offering flavour and resilience

By Andrew Catchpole

Indigenous varieties offer individuality, resilience to climate change, extend the gene pool and are also very much on trend. With this in mind, our cross-sector panel explored how the trade could and should do more to leverage such stories, to help boost consumer engagement, ensure that healthy innovation continues to shape the wine world and, ultimately, build greater sustainability into the viticulture that we all rely on. Following a tasting of indigenous Sicilian varieties and blends, including a focus on the strawberry-ish delight that is Frappato, plus the Frappato/Nero d’Avola blended Cerasuolo, a lively and insightful discussion followed.