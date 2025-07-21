Length of the boot: Italian wine’s state of play

The UK’s thirst for Italian wine has proven to be an enduring affair, with the category demonstrating a healthy resilience in a tough market. Among the world’s top seven wine countries, Italy is the only one in growth in terms of hectares under vine, with the country now the largest producer of wine ahead of France and Spain, according to the OIV (International Organisation of Vine & Wine), with exports worth €8.1bn last year – an increase of 5.6% on 2023.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.