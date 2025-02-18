Immerse yourself in Austrian wines: The Austrian wine tasting London 2025

Promotional Feature

Nestled in the heart of Europe, Austria is a country renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and exceptional wines. With 44,210ha of vineyards spread across its diverse terroirs, Austria is a small but mighty player on the global wine stage. Austrian winemakers are at the forefront of sustainable farming practices, setting an example with their commitment to preserving the environment while crafting world-class wines. Always ahead of the curve, they are also leaders in embracing new wine trends, making their offerings as innovative as they are rooted in tradition.

DISCOVER AUSTRIAN WINES IN LONDON NOW

You have the chance to experience the essence of Austrian wines first-hand at an exclusive event: the Austrian Tasting London 2025. Mark your calendars for 25 February and join us at the prestigious Science Museum in London for a day dedicated to tasting, learning about and celebrating Austria’s finest wines. This exclusive wine tasting is brought to you by the Austrian Wine Marketing Board and the Austrian Trade Commission in London, and it’s an experience you won’t want to miss.

EXPLORE AUSTRIA’S FINEST

Step into the world of Austrian viticulture as around 100 wineries showcase their exceptional creations, offering more than 600 wines to taste. Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or a retailer, this walk-around tasting provides a unique opportunity to discover Austria’s top estates.

Meet winemakers who are already established in the UK market and connect with those who are seeking to bring their wines to British shores for the first time. It’s a rare chance to engage directly with the people behind the wines and gain insights into their craft, philosophy and terroirs. Be sure to secure your spot early, as these sessions fill up quickly.

JOIN US

The Austrian Tasting London 2025 runs from 10am to 5pm at the Science Museum. It’s a day of discovery, connection and celebration of Austrian wine culture in one of London’s most iconic venues.

For questions or further information, feel free to reach out to event@austrianwine.com.

Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in the flavours, stories and innovations of Austrian wine. We look forward to welcoming you.

REGISTER FOR THE AUSTRIAN TASTING LONDON 2025 HERE