Pacific Peaks & Vines: The Best of Washington State & Oregon Wines

Promotional Feature

By James Lawrence

The Pacific Northwest has arrived at an unprecedented moment. The twin powerhouses of quality wine production, Oregon and Washington State, are often introduced to consumers as “Burgundy and Bordeaux” respectively. It makes sense: Oregon produces outstanding Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, while Cabernet Sauvignon grown in Washington State's Columbia Valley is supremely elegant and refined. Buoyed by ongoing investment, site-specific winemaking, and a sharp focus on signature varietals, these two regions have stolen a march abroad.

Yet their story is evolving – and quickly too. A thirst for exploration and innovation is sending winemakers in new directions: esoteric flavours generated much excitement at the Washington State Wine Commission and Oregon Wine Board Grand Tasting this month, as over 40 wine producers descended upon North London. A seductive blend of Gamay Noir and Cabernet Franc, imbibed at 12:30pm, set the tone – the Pacific Northwest now has many strings to its diverse bow.

“We have seen a great deal of varietal experimentation in recent years – there are now 77 different grape varieties planted in the state,” says Margaret Bray, Director of International Marketing, Oregon Wine Board.

“We're also immensely proud of our historic commitment to sustainability; wine farms converted to organic methods long before it became fashionable! Today, over 50 percent of the total vineyard acreage is certified as sustainable - Troon Vineyard was the first estate farm in Oregon and the second winery in the world to become Regenerative Organic Certified.”

Meanwhile, producers in Washington State have embraced dual certification: Sustainable WA, the first statewide certified sustainability scheme, is now joined by Salmon-Safe, an eco label that enforces stringent standards to keep urban and agricultural watersheds healthy for native salmon. Galvanised by the industry's certification programmes – and a pervasive spirit of cooperation – winegrowers are raising the sustainability bar to unprecedented heights.

“We have seen a great deal of varietal experimentation in recent years – there are now 77 different grape varieties planted in the state,”

Margaret Bray, Director of International Marketing, Oregon Wine Board.

Working together

According to Chris Stone, Deputy Director of Marketing & Communications, Washington State Wine Commission, this collegiate atmosphere is a defining feature of life in the Northwest. He says: “I believe this is the only place in the world where established viticultural areas cross state lines. This is very emblematic of the culture here: producers don't view their neighbours as competitors – they're friends and colleagues. There is strong ethos of collaboration in the Pacific Northwest, as everyone strives to keep their standards as high as possible. Selling large volumes is not our objective. Our sole focus is award-winning quality”

Walking from table to table (the event showcased 233 SKUs, 92 from Oregon and 141 from Washington State), Stone believes that Washington State showcases “New World fruit allied to the finesse and structure of European classicism”. Likewise, the best wines of Oregon are striking in their fruit expression and ripe acidity, with Burgundian Chardonnay and Pinot Noir leading on the world stage. Tasting a broad range of varietals from each state, it was obvious that winemakers and growers are continuing to raise the quality bar while exploring new terroirs; a number of subzones have come to prominence in recent years, including the red-focused Beverly AVA, close to the eastern shores of the Columbia River.

Both Pinot Gris and Chardonnay, meanwhile, are evolving in Oregon – traditional method sparkling is another expanding niche – while Cabernet Franc and Syrah have come into their own in Washington State. Indeed, the event demonstrated how much progress has been achieved in fewer than 30 years. Today, the Pacific Northwest produces some of the most exciting wines in America.





Small in volume but high in quality, wines from the Pacific Northwest find a natural home in the independent sector and prestige on-trade; the UK was one of the first export destinations for Washington State and Oregon wineries when they decided to look outwards in the early 2000s. “The UK is a very dynamic and sophisticated market – it is essential to be here,” says Lynette Morus, GM, Phelps Creek Vineyards. “The independent retail sector remains very buoyant, especially for Pinot Noir. We offer Grand Cru quality at village Burgundy prices.”

Chris Stone expands upon the theme. “The UK offers many advantages: it is a highly developed market with a brilliant wine media,” he says. “At the same time, Washington State is benefiting from 'price fatigue' and the significant inflation seen in regions across the world. We offer super-premium wines at premium price points. It is very much a destination that over delivers.”

Margaret Bray adds: “One of the most encouraging developments is seeing top Oregon Pinot Noir and Chardonnay share wine list space with blue chip Burgundy. It is very gratifying for our producers, as they pour their heart and soul into making exceptional wines.”

“The independent retail sector remains very buoyant, especially for Pinot Noir. We offer Grand Cru quality at village Burgundy prices.”

Chris Stone, Deputy Director of Marketing & Communications, Washington State Wine Commission

Celebrating exceptionalism

Responsible for just 7% of total US wine production, Washington State and Oregon share a common ethos of “quality first”. Yet regional topography and growing conditions can vary significantly: any general discussion of vintages is difficult because of the wide variation in climate over the area and the jumble of mesoclimates in small regions. The Willamette Valley, for example, is renowned for its cool climate viticulture, yielding red and white wines of bright, lively fruit and wonderful freshness. Burgundy's two signature grapes thrive on the area's volcanic and sedimentary soils, while basalt and metamorphic terroirs are more common across the border in Washington State. Shielded from Pacific influences by the impressive Cascade Range, the smaller state enjoys a far drier climate, producing ripe and balanced wines. The prevailing texture, however, is not velvet or silk; Washington State-grown Cabernet Sauvignon is elegant and structured rather than super-ripe and luscious.

Oregon and Washington State emerged in the early 2000s as international players in the wine world. This winning streak continues in 2025, exemplified by the infectious dynamism that echoed across the Grand Tasting this month. But, despite the overwhelming successes of recent years, leading producers are hungry for more. Today, they are conquering new shores by promoting esoteric styles and emphasising sustainability. This surge of innovation, allied to relentless determination, has diversified the Pacific Northwest beyond recognition. A modern vision, perhaps, for the future of fine wine.