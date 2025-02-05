Wines of Roussillon announces campaign to support UK commercial efforts

By Hamish Graham

The Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR) has announced a three-year campaign to support its producers and importers in the UK.

The commercial push will include media initiatives, educational and tasting events for merchants, retailers, sommeliers and restauranteurs. These will highlight potential buys and unique offerings from the southern French region.

Additionally, a series of press and buyers’ trips to the region will be organised by CIVR in spring and early summer of this year.

The past few years have seen growth in the proportion of total Roussillon wine exports heading to the UK. In 2022, the figures stood at 5% and 6% in terms of volume and value respectively, while in 2024 these figures had risen to 7% and 7%. The UK ranks sixth as an importer of Roussillon AOP wines, but it is the third-largest importer of Roussillon’s fortified sweet wines, Vins Doux Naturels.

It is notable that despite this growth the Bureau de L'Occitanie is shuttering its London office after 17 years of operating.

Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR, is hopeful Roussillon wines can continue their forward march in the UK in the years ahead.

“The United Kingdom is a key market for Roussillon wines. Our AOPs and IGPs offer quality, character, food friendliness and respect for the local environment. Those values appeal to UK consumers who are looking for great wines with authenticity.”

“It is important for us to build on the momentum achieved over the past three years. Alongside continuing to raise the profile of Roussillon wines, our main focus will be to support the commercial efforts of Roussillon producers and their importers across key strategic channels, namely the on-trade and the independent sector,” he said.







