Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wines of Roussillon announces campaign to support UK commercial efforts

By Hamish Graham
Published:  05 February, 2025

The Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR) has announced a three-year campaign to support its producers and importers in the UK.

The commercial push will include media initiatives, educational and tasting events for merchants, retailers, sommeliers and restauranteurs. These will highlight potential buys and unique offerings from the southern French region.

Additionally, a series of press and buyers’ trips to the region will be organised by CIVR in spring and early summer of this year.

Read more: Bureau de L'Occitanie London office set to close after 17 years

The past few years have seen growth in the proportion of total Roussillon wine exports heading to the UK. In 2022, the figures stood at 5% and 6% in terms of volume and value respectively, while in 2024 these figures had risen to 7% and 7%. The UK ranks sixth as an importer of Roussillon AOP wines, but it is the third-largest importer of Roussillon’s fortified sweet wines, Vins Doux Naturels.

It is notable that despite this growth the Bureau de L'Occitanie is shuttering its London office after 17 years of operating.

Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR, is hopeful Roussillon wines can continue their forward march in the UK in the years ahead.

“The United Kingdom is a key market for Roussillon wines. Our AOPs and IGPs offer quality, character, food friendliness and respect for the local environment. Those values appeal to UK consumers who are looking for great wines with authenticity.”

“It is important for us to build on the momentum achieved over the past three years. Alongside continuing to raise the profile of Roussillon wines, our main focus will be to support the commercial efforts of Roussillon producers and their importers across key strategic channels, namely the on-trade and the independent sector,” he said.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Buckingham Schenk welcomes new MD

Old Vine Registry surpasses 4,000 entries

US trade wars loom as Scotch faces £600m...

Hallgarten takes stock of growth having...

American whiskey shipments brought forwa...

Wine Society delivers record-breaking Ch...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95