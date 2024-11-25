Col Vetoraz: from the heart of the Valdobbiadene DOCG

Promotional Feature

Col Vetoraz is located in the heart of the Valdobbiadene DOCG area, at almost 400 mt above sea level, at the highest point of the homonymous hill, among the famous Cartizze hills.

It is right here that the Miotto family settled in 1838, developing the vine cultivation from the beginning. In 1993 Francesco Miotto, descendant of this family, together with the agronomist Paolo De Bortoli and the oenologist Loris Dall'Acqua founded the current Col Vetoraz, a winery that was able to innovate and grow, reaching in just 10 years the top of the Valdobbiadene DOCG production. Today, with the company having reached the age of 30th, the challenge is to be able to maintain this important position over time.

A great respect for tradition, deep love for the territory, extreme care of the vineyards and a scrupulous methodology of the production chain as well as the production of large cuvées, have allowed Col Vetoraz over the years to obtain excellent wines and flattering results at the most prestigious national and international wine competitions.

Among their sparkling wines there is the Valdobbiadene DOCG Brut: a highly sought-after wine sourced from hillside vineyards with eastward exposure, where grape ripening reaches ideal levels for producing this sparkling wine. Perfect for those who prefer a dry profile, it is a crisp, savory, and intense wine with a fine and persistent perlage, creamy mousse, and a smooth yet delicately aromatic taste. Its bouquet reveals floral notes of rose, citrus, and acacia, complemented by fruity hints of white peach, pear, and apple. Excellent as an aperitif, it also pairs wonderfully with shellfish and premium fish dishes.

Available now in the UK, for more information: info@colvetoraz.it - www.colvetoraz.it