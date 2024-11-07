LWC unveils 8% range to offset 2025 duty hike

By James Bayley

LWC, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler and wine specialist, has teamed up with South African winery Overhex Wines to launch Kamina, a new range of lower-alcohol wines in anticipation of the February 2025 duty increase.

This collection, featuring Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Merlot, offers a reduced abv of 8%, providing a cost-effective option for consumers who want to moderate their drinking.

In a bid to retain the sensory qualities of traditional wines while lowering the abv, Kamina undergoes full de-alcoholisation before being blended back with the original wine. This method is intended to preserve the flavour, structure and texture of conventional wine, ensuring a satisfactory drinking experience despite the lower alcohol content.

Shaun Healy, wine director for LWC, commented on the collaboration, saying, “LWC is delighted to be partnering with Overhex on a range of 8% wines that not only support customers from a cost perspective, but also cater to shifting consumer lifestyle habits.

“With the upcoming duty hikes, operators – and ultimately the end consumer – are really going to feel the pinch when it comes to wine, but we cannot let this impact the quality of wines entering the market. By launching Kamina to the on-trade, we are ensuring that customers have lower cost, ‘lighter’ options, readily available, that do not compromise on taste or quality.”

Healy also addressed common criticisms of low-alcohol wines, which are sometimes said to lack the mouthfeel and experience of their full-strength counterparts. He praised the Overhex production technique, which he said “ensures the varietal character of these wines still shines through.”

Amid rising living costs and a growing interest in reduced-alcohol choices, the Kamina range is designed to offer quality and affordability, addressing consumer demands for value and moderation.







