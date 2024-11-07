Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

LWC unveils 8% range to offset 2025 duty hike

By James Bayley
Published:  07 November, 2024

LWC, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler and wine specialist, has teamed up with South African winery Overhex Wines to launch Kamina, a new range of lower-alcohol wines in anticipation of the February 2025 duty increase. 

This collection, featuring Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Merlot, offers a reduced abv of 8%, providing a cost-effective option for consumers who want to moderate their drinking.

In a bid to retain the sensory qualities of traditional wines while lowering the abv, Kamina undergoes full de-alcoholisation before being blended back with the original wine. This method is intended to preserve the flavour, structure and texture of conventional wine, ensuring a satisfactory drinking experience despite the lower alcohol content.

Shaun Healy, wine director for LWC, commented on the collaboration, saying, “LWC is delighted to be partnering with Overhex on a range of 8% wines that not only support customers from a cost perspective, but also cater to shifting consumer lifestyle habits.

“With the upcoming duty hikes, operators – and ultimately the end consumer – are really going to feel the pinch when it comes to wine, but we cannot let this impact the quality of wines entering the market. By launching Kamina to the on-trade, we are ensuring that customers have lower cost, ‘lighter’ options, readily available, that do not compromise on taste or quality.”

Healy also addressed common criticisms of low-alcohol wines, which are sometimes said to lack the mouthfeel and experience of their full-strength counterparts. He praised the Overhex production technique, which he said “ensures the varietal character of these wines still shines through.”

Amid rising living costs and a growing interest in reduced-alcohol choices, the Kamina range is designed to offer quality and affordability, addressing consumer demands for value and moderation.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Budget review: A ‘horrific’ state of aff...

Budget sparks criticism with new alcohol...

Exclusive: SWR completes global sustaina...

Kingsland Drinks agrees deal with Lidl f...

Hospitality faces £2,500 rise in staff c...

Oxford’s Sandbach adds to wine bar stable

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95