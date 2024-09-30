New extension opens at Bodegas Faustino Winery with focus on sustainability

By James Bayley

The Bodegas Faustino Winery in Oyón, Rioja Alavesa, has inaugurated a new extension designed by Foster + Partners. The project, commissioned by the fourth generation of the Martínez Zabala family, includes a major extension and refurbishment of existing facilities, with sustainability at its core.

Norman Foster, founder and executive chairman of Foster + Partners, said: “Our valued relationship with the Martínez Zabala family stretches back to the last two decades, when we first worked together on their Bodegas Portia in 2010. The new project in Oyón knits together the entire site with discreet, sustainable interventions to the existing buildings and landscape, and an entirely new visitor centre that provides a new social focus and image for the winery with an immersive experience for all.”

Located in the heart of Spain’s main winemaking region, the design aims to strengthen the connection between the winery’s existing cellars and the surrounding vineyard. The entrance has been relocated to the north of the site, making the vineyard the first feature visitors see. A path leads to the new visitor centre, a vaulted, column-free hall inspired by the winery’s industrial heritage. Made from timber arches, the structure’s earthy tones are designed to blend with the landscape.

Designated as a ‘Planet 1.0’ building, the visitor centre’s carbon emissions can be naturally absorbed by the Earth’s green cover. It uses photovoltaic panels on the roof generating excess energy that is channelled back to the existing buildings. Large overhangs on all sides reduce heat gain, and a central skylight and glazed facades bring in natural light, minimising the need for artificial lighting.

The new landscape, featuring local species and a discrete change in topography, is designed to enhance biodiversity and protect the winery from heavy rainfall. The addition of greenery to existing building facades provides natural sun protection, further reducing energy consumption.

The result is a striking design that prioritises sustainability and efficiency.







