Rioja Wine Month returns this November with Feliz Rioja 2024

By James Bayley
Published:  15 August, 2024

This November sees the return of Rioja Wine Month, inviting trade members across the UK to participate in Feliz Rioja 2024. As consumers search for quality wines for Christmas gifts, the initiative aims to position Rioja as the preferred choice for the festive season.

Retailers, wine bars and restaurants throughout the UK are encouraged to highlight the variety of Rioja wines in engaging ways, bringing the Spanish wine region greater exposure. Participants have the chance to win one of three £1,000 prizes towards Rioja listings, with campaign support from Rioja Wine UK. The initiative has been shown to boost sales of Rioja wine by an average of 166%.

New for 2024, Feliz Rioja will feature a radio campaign in partnership with Global, alongside content on popular wine influencers’ channels to drive consumer engagement and encourage visits to participating venues.

Participants are urged to showcase the quality and diversity of Rioja wines through creative efforts such as special guest listings, mixed cases, promotions, customer tastings, in-store sampling and digital campaigns. The top on-trade, off-trade and overall digital campaigns will each receive a £1,000 cash prize for new Rioja listings.

All participants will be featured in the Rioja Wine Directory, the UK’s hub for outlets selling Rioja wines, and provided with customised physical and digital point-of-sale materials. This year’s popular POS packs include gift packaging, tote bags, posters, corkscrews, wine stoppers and more, catering to early Christmas shoppers.

To participate, complete the registration form by 4 October.



