Australia and New Zealand team up for 2025 trade tasting

By Jo Gilbert

Wine Australia and New Zealand Winegrowers will be buddying up for their annual UK trade tastings next year in what will be their first ever joint event.

Taking place at Lindley Hall at The Royal Horticultural Halls in London on 30 January and The Balmoral in Edinburgh on 4 February, the Australia and New Zealand Trade Tasting will connect wineries and importers with trade and media from across the UK and Europe.

New Zealand Winegrowers’ annual trade tasting has been running since 1982 and Wine Australia’s since 1986. This will be the first time that the two national associations have come together to co-run an annual event.

Read more: Trade unites with WSTA to petition incoming government on duty easement

The collaboration follows a successful joint Australia and New Zealand masterclass in Manchester last month, as well as trade and consumer tastings in Copenhagen and Stockholm in October last year. Mark Stephenson, director at retailer Grape and Grain, called the event in Manchester a success and a “fantastic initiative”.

“Wine Australia and New Zealand Winegrowers joining forces is great news for the trade. It was an absolute delight tasting wines from both countries under one roof in Manchester. There’s synergy between the two countries, the wines are complementary and it helps buyers juggle busy schedules,” he added.

Laura Jewell MW, Wine Australia regional general manager for UK/EMEA, echoed Stephenson’s sentiments.

“The Aussies and Kiwis are good mates,” she said, highlighting the camaraderie between producers. “We have lots of things in common: fine wine, great food, stunning scenery, the cool Southern Ocean and a friendly laid-back attitude. The tasting will showcase Australia and New Zealand’s distinctive terroirs, vibrant winemaking communities and thrilling wines.”

Chris Stroud, New Zealand Winegrowers market manager for Europe, called back to the close synergies between the two countries of origin, which held their annual trade tastings a week apart in the same venue in 2024.

“Teaming up enables importers to showcase a wider portfolio at one event and it helps buyers, retailers and sommeliers get the most out of a day away from their business. Guests travel from across the UK and Europe, so it’s cost-effective, time-efficient and offers greater exploration of the southern hemisphere,” he said.

Registration opens soon for Australian and New Zealand wineries, importers, distributors and agents in the UK. Full and half tables are available, which can feature both Australian and New Zealand wines.

More information about the event will be available soon here and here.









