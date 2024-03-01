Julia Trustram Eve leaves WineGB after 30 years of service

By James Bayley

WineGB’s head of marketing, Julia Trustman Eve, is to leave her role after 30 years of service, as part of a wider reshuffle for the trade body.

Trustman Eve was marketing director for English Wine Producers before it merged with the United Kingdom Vineyards Association to form Wines of Great Britain (WineGB) in 2017. Since then, she has assumed the role of head of marketing for WineGB, overseeing seven years of unprecedented growth for the English and Welsh wine sectors.

Reflecting on her time at WineGB, Trustman Eve told Harpers: “I’ve had the privilege to work with some true visionaries, who believed that there was a future for wine in this country – and how right they were. We now see great UK wine brands on the global stage, serious investment and many advocates, fans and followers.

“It’s a bit scary that it is already 30 years that I’ve worked in that one sector – but what a sector. My heart and soul have always been in wine and I’m looking forward to what the next chapter for me will be.”

The announcement comes following a review of WineGB’s internal structures, including the creation of three new roles, one of which is yet to be filled, to help build the “reputation and prominence of the industry” and to “better influence the external environment, especially within Whitehall”.

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB, said: “This is an exciting time for the sector and the growth of the team are essential changes that will allow us to advance our support. It is essential that we support our members at all levels, and these changes will ensure that we can best shape the market for English and Welsh wine, allowing everyone to sell more.”

Paying tribute to Trustman Eve she continued: “I would like to give a personal thanks to Julia Trustram Eve who throughout much of her wine trade career has been dedicated to building the sector. We are in no small part a success due to her hard work.”

The changes made to Wine GB’s executive team are as follows:

New role: Interim policy director – Vincent McGovern

New role: Industry relations lead – accepting applicants

New role: Communications manager – Phoebe French (former Membership Manager)

New hire: Sustainability executive – Emma Rix

Leaving: Head of marketing – Julia Trustram Eve

Bates added: “A warm welcome to Vincent McGovern and Emma Rix. Thanks and congratulations to Phoebe French for her move to communications manager.

"If you are reading this comment perhaps you could be our next industry relations lead."
















