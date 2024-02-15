North South Wines and the Giesen Group join forces

By James Bayley

North South Wines has announced it will serve as the exclusive distributor for New Zealand brands Giesen Wines and Ara Wines in the UK market.

The focus will be in the off-trade channels encompassing sustainably-focused wines ranging over 0%, 6%, 9.5% and full-strength abv.

“Our companies share a similar ethos and values; both have a mission to bring premium no and low alcohol wines to market, and out to consumers,” said Kim Wilson, founder and MD of North South Wines.

“Giesen Group’s significant investment in their spinning cone technology, alongside a dedicated specialist winery team managing the production of their no and low wines, is a testament to the quality and success they are having in other markets,” she added.

North South Wines will also be bringing to market a brand-new range called Giesen Uncharted – billed as a tribute to Marlborough, the range features a Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir.

“We’re thrilled to be working with North South Wines, they are wine enthusiasts who are determined to drive change for good,” said Kyle Skene, Giesen Group’s GM.

“They have a willingness to discover and distribute wines that UK consumers love, and with the continued growth of the health and wellness trend globally, moderation of alcohol continues to be a focus for consumers,” he added.

Founded in 1981 by brothers Theo, Alex, and Marcel Giesen, the Giesen Group has established itself as one of New Zealand's foremost wine producers, recognised for its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The Giesen and Ara wine ranges will officially launch on 7 March at the Crypt on the Green, when North South Wines celebrates a decade of trading with its ’10 Years Young’ portfolio tasting.







