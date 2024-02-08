Subscriber login Close [x]
    Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

    Published:  08 February, 2024

    We have an exciting opportunity for you to join one of the leading UK sales teams selling into the Independent Off Trade Channel.

    Alliance Wine have a fantastic reputation in the Indies and are regularly voted in the top few suppliers to the sector. Our team is full of dynamic and business minded sales people with a passion for wine but, most importantly, an in depth understanding of the sector and our customer’s needs. The sector covers a wide array of customers from independent retailers and regional wholesalers to fine wine merchants and brokers.

    In recent years our reach in the sector has grown significantly, by offering first class service, first class wines, and industry leading sourcing options for our clients.

    • Are you currently selling to independent retailers and wholesalers in the UK?
    • Have you been doing this for three or more years? Are you looking for the next step in your career?
    • Do you want to challenge the status quo?
    • Do you feel you can do things better and differently, if only you had the opportunity?

    We are looking to fill two roles, but depending on finding the right candidates we can be flexible with regards to location/sales area. Having said that we are particularly focusing on the West Midlands, Wales and the South West. This is a home based role with plentiful travel required to customers, our offices in London and Scotland, and abroad.

    Competitive salary, company bonus scheme, holiday allowance, car allowance, personal development plan, staff discount, IT hardware package, all included.

    Business is about people. With the right people you can achieve anything.

    At Alliance Wine, we are aspiring to create a better world of wine.

    If you want to join us on our mission, please get in contact. Please send a CV and covering letter to our Sales Director, Ned Llewellyn.

    Email: ned.llewellyn@alliancewine.com

