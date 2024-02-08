Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

We have an exciting opportunity for you to head up one of the leading UK sales teams selling into the Independent Off Trade Channel.

Alliance Wine have a fantastic reputation in the Indies and are regularly voted in the top few suppliers to the sector. Our team is full of dynamic and business minded sales people with a passion for wine but, most importantly, an in depth understanding of the sector and our customer’s needs. The sector covers a wide array of customers from independent retailers and regional wholesalers to fine wine merchants and brokers.

In recent years our reach in the sector has grown significantly, by offering first class service, first class wines, and industry leading sourcing options for our clients.

This is a Senior Management position and we are looking for an excellent candidate with management experience who can join and quickly adapt to our business. As well as managing a team of 5 sales people you will be required to manage your own sales area and work on strategy, analysis and collaboration across all departments to ensure the sales and margin continue to grow in accordance with company objectives.

We are open minded with regards to location, as finding the right candidate is the most important aspect for us. Competitive salary, company bonus scheme, holiday allowance, car allowance, personal development plan, staff discount, IT hardware package, all included.

Are you currently managing a team of Sales people selling to independent retailers and wholesalers in the UK? Are you looking for the next step in your career?

Do you want to challenge the status quo?

Do you feel you can do things better and differently, if only you had the opportunity?

Business is about people. With the right people you can achieve anything.

At Alliance Wine, we are aspiring to create a better world of wine.

If you want to join us on our mission, please get in contact. Please send a CV and covering letter to our Sales Director, Ned Llewellyn.

Email: ned.llewellyn@alliancewine.com