Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Established in Scotland in 1984 and fully independent to this day, Alliance Wine is a forward-thinking specialist wine importer and top-rated supplier across a number of sales channels in the UK. We have built a diverse and loyal customer base throughout the UK, and are especially proud of our stellar reputation as a trusted wine partner to the on trade and independent off trade. We are relationship-oriented and solution-focused in all that we do, delivering exceptional wine, service, and creative support with dedication and care that sets us apart.

We are seeking an experienced B2B digital marketer to join our small, friendly marketing team. The role requires a sales orientated marketer able to drive our digital platforms with a keen sense of analysis and commercial focus providing leads and sales opportunities to the sales teams to make digital a profit centre, not a cost centre within the marketing function.

The core focuses of the role are three-fold: controlling social media platforms, driving e-communications for all sales channels and managing the website, which is to become a key focus of the digital marketing strategy in the coming 12 months.

The ideal candidate will be a commercially minded individual who understands the B2B digital environment and its challenges. Solid demonstrable success in the B2B digital field, preferably with at least 2 years of BWS or wine experience.

We strive to be truly different, and to make a positive difference everywhere we work. Our future is full of ambitious goals and exciting projects, and this is the perfect time for someone considering the next step in their career to come on board.

Would you like to be involved? If so, we’d love to hear from you.

The main digital responsibilities of the role are:

Managing the day-to-day handling of all social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, adapting content to suit different channels and audiences

Managing and facilitating social media communities by responding to posts encouraging community interaction and engagement

Managing the website, optimising it to maximise engagement, always looking to develop its functionality and potential further

Creating all email campaigns, co-ordinating delivery ensuring they are relevant to the audience and assessing their impact

Delivering engaging organic strategies relevant to the audiences of the business

Analysing and reporting on performance of all digital platforms and communications, passing all leads and recommendations to Sales

Aiming to increase brand awareness and increase customer engagement and loyalty through all digital activity

Keeping up to date with current digital trends, researching the latest tools and techniques in order to find better ways to allow digital activity to have an impact

Educate other staff on the use of digital and promote its use within Alliance

Digital marketing is fast paced arena and you would be responsible for keeping pace with those changes, adapting the digital strategy to always ensure it is optimised and that fit for purpose.

This is a broad role that requires working closely with all other members of the Marketing team to ensure the responsibilities of the role are executed to a high standard. You will be expected to support other members of the team in larger projects that the team work on together.

Salary will be commensurate to experience. Office, hybrid or home working scenarios will be considered.

To apply for this role, please send your CV and covering letter as to why you are the right candidate for the role to our Head of UK Marketing: james.mackenzie@alliancewine.com

Closing date is 2 March 2024.