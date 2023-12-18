Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Scottish hospitality businesses ‘hang in the balance’ without government support

By James Bayley
Published:  18 December, 2023

New analysis has revealed that thousands of Scottish hospitality businesses will be left unsupported if a rates relief isn’t included in the Scottish Budget tomorrow (19 December).

Research from the Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI), suggests 10,000 hospitality businesses would stand to benefit from the same rates relief recently implemented in England by chancellor Jeremy Hunt. 

In last month’s Autumn Statement, the government announced its decision to extend the 75% business rate relief and employers’ National Insurance relief for another year, plus a freeze on the small business multiplier (raising business rates in line with inflation).

According to the FAI, 10,000 businesses, which are ineligible for the small business bonus scheme, would be left ‘unsupported’ without a rates relief. 

UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson said: “The Scottish government has a golden £230 million opportunity to show its support for one of Scotland’s most important sectors – hospitality, leisure and tourism – by introducing a business rates relief scheme.

“These figures clearly show what is at stake and the fate of almost 10,000 businesses hang in the balance, as they await tomorrow’s Budget.”

Thompson continued: “If rates relief is introduced, they have some degree of certainty and can fulfil plans to invest in and grow their businesses, delivering economic growth and creating even more jobs.

“If the Scottish government chooses not to act, those businesses will have no support whatsoever. Some will be closer to closing for good and others will remain fighting for survival and unable to invest. This significantly impacts on our sector’s ability to deliver economic growth for Scotland and create more jobs.”

Earlier this month, the Scottish Beer & Pub Association (SBPA) and the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) issued a joint appeal to support the sector after it emerged English businesses would receive a rate reduction. 

Pubs outside Scotland benefited from the reduction last year, offering some relief to businesses dealing with mounting overheads and costs. However, the Scottish government chose not to pass on the reduction. This resulted in permanent closures in the sector accelerating at double the rate in Scotland (1.7%) than in England (0.75%), the two associations argue – and are now calling on Holyrood to pass on funding to Scottish hospitality.

“The failure to pass on rates relief last year was a devastating blow for Scotland’s pubs and bars and has resulted in a record number of permanent closures,” the SBPA and SLTA said in a joint statement.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Aldi wines announce biggest-ever price drop

WSTA debunks pesticide report

Analysis: Oddbins and the long goodbye

Codorníu launches first still wine range...

Tim Atkin MW: Moving away from ‘icons’

BBR achieves 11% sales growth in FY23 Re...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95