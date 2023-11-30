Journey's End: Senior Marketing Manager UK

Opportunity to join Journeys End Brands Ltd, a small UK based wine team within a rapidly growing international wine company. Role would be London based, but involve travel to South Africa and other International markets.

Solid knowledge of the UK wine or drinks industry required, with a proven ability to build brands.

Role will include curating and delivering a cohesive global marketing strategy, managing budgets, liaising with and managing external agencies, planning and executing marketing strategies, managing and attending wine events.

PR and Social Media experience preferred.

Excellent communication skills, dynamic, energetic, highly motivated self starter essential.

Opportunity for development and progression within our family business.

Salary: Competitive with bonus structure

To APPLY for this role contact: Rollo@journeysend.co.za