North South Wines: Senior Customer Marketing Manager

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. Set up in 2014 with a view to ‘do things differently’, North South Wines has become more than just your average wine distributor, it was the first wine distributor to gain B Corp Certification and its tenacious team is determined to drive change for good. As a company that’s part owned by three wineries it’s also set up to directly supply better quality and better value products.

Role: Senior Customer Marketing Manager

Reporting relationships: Reporting to the Head of Sales Off Trade; with management responsibility for a small team

Location: Hybrid : Office Based in Bicester, the remainder home based. Some travel will be expected, both to events, customers and producers.





This is a key strategic role within the team. You will lead the planning, activation and evaluation of Brand and Channel Plans for Grocery across key brands within the NSW portfolio. You will be responsible for the translation of brand consumer strategy into best-in-class channel strategy with first class execution.



Managing activity budgets and appropriate allocation of resources will all be critical to success. The role will include management of planning and activation agencies and working closely in partnership with the suppliers in house brand team, NSW sales team as well as customers.



We are looking for an experienced and creative brand/customer manager with at least 3 years’ experience preferably within FMCG and or drinks industry or with clear transferable skills. Broader commercial or marketing experience within the Grocery Channel is also a plus.

The role includes management of a small team, and we would like management experience, or someone who can demonstrate they are ready to take the step into people management. We are a people focused business, and want to add someone who can act as a team builder who inspires, coaches, and leads through collaboration and participation, and by example. Holds oneself and others accountable for achieving high levels of performance and responsiveness.

Key Responsibilities and Activities



Strategic Planning:

Leading and developing Strategic Grocery Channel/Brand Activation plans across a selection of priority portfolio brands – aligned to Brand and Channel objectives.

Identify & use consumer/shopper and customer insights to develop activation plans across Off Trade Channels as required.

Ensure and align plans to shopper/path to purchase strategies and key sales drivers

Build clear set of channel/brand plans including SMART objectives, strategies and key initiatives

Develop Activation briefs aligned to plans and lead and execute best in class activation – working with agencies and key customer contacts.

Channel /Brand Activation:

Lead the design and execution of best in class key channel activation that can be tailored for specific customers and adapted to maximise on customer or consumer opportunities.

Ensure at all times there is clear integration of activation aligned to global and local creative brand platforms.

Manage defined group of agencies for production/procurement, execution requirements and ensure value for money.

Evaluation / Measurement:

Ensure that brand visual identities and communication guidelines are properly controlled and executed in all activity material and communications in store.

Responsible for the sign off all communication/POS materials to be executed in the Grocery channel.

Monitor, track and evaluate activity success vs. agreed objectives.

Use consumer/shopper research/data where possible to evaluate/overlay activation success.

Ensure effective tracking and management of the activity budget with NSW and supplier finance team.

Key Partnerships:

Build excellent relations with the Grocery National Account Managers to foster a partnership approach to building channel and key customer plans.

Establish close relationships with the suppliers in house Brand and Marketing managers to ensure clear and effective communication of the brand in market.

Establish strong working relationship with priority customers to influence and ensure activation compliance and all activity programmes remain in line with brand and customer strategy.

Work closely with the Head of Sales and their teams to understand the brand and channel performance.

Work hand in hand with the Logistics and Supply Chain Team to ensure excellent execution of projects.

Experience And Competencies

Off Trade Channel Experience important with at least 3 years in Shopper/Customer/Brand Marketing

Leadership Capability for direct report and across cross functional teams with excellent communication skills

Pragmatic and Problem Solving Approach

Can work independently, with a can do attitude and ability to work proactively

Flawless Execution Standards with ability to be creative with budgets

Understanding of Customer Dynamics – experience of building/shaping channel and customer activation plans

Agency Management and Budget Management

Commercial experience – is a plus

Ambitious nature, a desire to acquire new skills and responsibilities over time

Able to work to deadlines and under pressure

This role reports to the Head of Off Trade Sales and will be part of the NSW Marketing Team. At North South Wines, we believe in the importance of cross team relationships, and as such this role will be integral in driving our National Accounts Team forward, and will also work closely with our Buying Team.

