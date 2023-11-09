North South Wines: Customer Services

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. Set up in 2014 with a view to ‘do things differently’, North South Wines has become more than just your average wine distributor, it was the first wine distributor to gain B Corp Certification and its tenacious team is determined to drive change for good. As a company that’s part owned by three wineries it’s also set up to directly supply better quality and better value products.
Role: Customer Services
Location: Hybrid: Minimum 1-2 days/week Office Based in Bicester, the remainder home based.
Reports to: Operations Manager
Salary: Commensurate with experience
Role Summary
The role is an integral member of the Customer Services & Operations Team to process UK sales orders and provide first class customer service to a diverse customer base. The individual plays a vital role in maintaining the business’ customer relationships and dealing professionally with any issues that arise. In addition, the role encompasses tasks that support the Operations Manager to ensure the smooth running of the stock management and logistics. There is a great opportunity to learn and develop skills across other business areas in our flexible and dynamic team.
Key stakeholders:
Key Responsibilities and Activities
In Summary:
Duties and Responsibilities:
Skills and experience required:
Our commitment to Diversity & Inclusion:
At North South Wines we believe in building more value together, we see diversity in all forms as a source of enrichment. Our employment policies and practices ensure that we are committed to providing equal employment opportunities in all aspects of employment without regard to any individual’s race, religion, creed, colour, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or characteristics or expression, political affiliation or activity, age, veteran status, citizenship, or any other characteristic protected by law.
To APPLY for this role send your CV and covering letter to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk