North South Wines: Customer Services

North South Wines is a young, dynamic, forward thinking wine distributor. Set up in 2014 with a view to ‘do things differently’, North South Wines has become more than just your average wine distributor, it was the first wine distributor to gain B Corp Certification and its tenacious team is determined to drive change for good. As a company that’s part owned by three wineries it’s also set up to directly supply better quality and better value products.

Role: Customer Services

Location: Hybrid: Minimum 1-2 days/week Office Based in Bicester, the remainder home based.

Reports to: Operations Manager

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Role Summary

The role is an integral member of the Customer Services & Operations Team to process UK sales orders and provide first class customer service to a diverse customer base. The individual plays a vital role in maintaining the business’ customer relationships and dealing professionally with any issues that arise. In addition, the role encompasses tasks that support the Operations Manager to ensure the smooth running of the stock management and logistics. There is a great opportunity to learn and develop skills across other business areas in our flexible and dynamic team.

Key stakeholders:

Sales, Operations, Finance, Buying & Leadership team.

Key Responsibilities and Activities

In Summary:

Excellent attention to detail and the drive to do the job properly.

Positive and responsive with our customers and sales team.

Be part of the team, both the direct colleagues and the company.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Process UK sales orders in accurate and timely manner.

Respond to customer/delivery queries.

Operational support when required.

Develop strong working relationships with customers, 3rd parties and teammates.

Raise and investigate credit notes.

Manage order size to minimize delivery cost.

Support the Sales & Marketing teams with promotional activity.

Manage EDI receipt of orders.

Responsible for North South Wines incoming calls.

Provide holiday cover for teammates.

Skills and experience required:

Able to work under pressure and prioritise workload.

Attention to detail.

Commitment to excellent customer service.

Excellent communication skills.

Proactive with strong problem-solving skills.

Interest or experience in wine.

IT literate – Microsoft Office and software systems.

Our commitment to Diversity & Inclusion:

At North South Wines we believe in building more value together, we see diversity in all forms as a source of enrichment. Our employment policies and practices ensure that we are committed to providing equal employment opportunities in all aspects of employment without regard to any individual’s race, religion, creed, colour, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or characteristics or expression, political affiliation or activity, age, veteran status, citizenship, or any other characteristic protected by law.

To APPLY for this role send your CV and covering letter to jobs@northsouthwines.co.uk