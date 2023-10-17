Producers to present winning wines at the Sud de France Top 100 tasting

By James Bayley

Registration is now open for the Sud de France 2023 Top 100 tasting – an opportunity to taste all 100 wines from 61 producers which have won their place in this year’s league.

Trade judges at the blind tasting earlier this year were led by the chairman of the judges and Harpers’ communist Tim Atkin MW, and comprised senior buyers to help identify wines that reflect individual terroir and appeal to the UK market.

This is the 11th edition of the Sud de France Top 100 competition, which evaluates and dubs the new 100 best wines from Occitanie and assists in introducing them to the UK market. The event covers Languedoc, Roussillon & South-West of France across to the Rhône Valley and is the largest wine region in the world.

Read more: Supplement Sud de France Top 100 2023



Additionally, the visiting producers will bring over a further 100 wines of their own choice to keep visitors on their toes. Some 67 per cent of the Top 100 wines are seeking UK distribution, offering potential discovery and fresh inspiration for wine lists.

The tasting will take place on Thursday, 26 October 2023, 10.30am - 5pm, at The View at Royal College of Surgeons, London.

The producers attending the 26 October tasting are:

Calmel & Joseph, with various IGPs & AOPs

Castelmaure, AOP Corbières

Château d’Escabes, AOP Gaillac

Château Lastours, AOP Gaillac

Clos Aguilem, IGP Saint Guilhem le Désert

Domaine Aichoux, IGP Côtes Catalanes

Domaine de la Rectorie, AOP Collioure

Domaine Lafage, IGP Côtes Catalanes

Famille Carrière-Pradal, AOP Languedoc

George Vigouroux, AOP Cahors

Joseph Castan, IGP Saint Guilhem le Désert

Le Clos d’Elpis, IGP Côtes Catalanes

Les Caves Henri Richemer, IGP Côtes de Thau

Lou Belvestit, IGP Côtes de Thongue

Maison Lorgeril, AOP Faugères, AOP Minervois La Livinière

Mas du Novi, AOP Languedoc Grés de Montpellier

Terroir Emotion, AOP Minervois

Vinartus, AOP Minervois







