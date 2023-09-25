Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

Alliance was founded in 1984 and have grown to become one of the leading suppliers to the independent on and off trade, and the nationals channel in both the UK and internationally. We remain independently owned and run.

National Accounts continues to perform strongly and we now trade across most major multiple grocers, specialist wine retailers and wine clubs. We are looking to expand and strengthen the team with an off trade National Account Manager with responsibilities across key accounts with whom you’ll have strong existing relationships.

Role: National Account Manager (off trade)

Reporting to: Head of National Accounts

Hours: Fulltime, permanent contract.

Location: Homebased with occasional travel to our offices in London and Ayrshire, as well as regular travel to UK based customers and international travel to producers.

Salary: Competitive salary commensurate with experience. Company benefits including Car allowance, Company Bonus Scheme, Training and Development, Staff discount on wines

The person:

We want someone who will strive to be their retailers’ favourite NAM. You make their life easier by knowing your products and their range inside out. You are more than a salesperson; of course you will sell great wine but you will also be a process driven individual who will track sales, reserves and new launches to make sure we land the right product at the right time and maintain availability throughout. You’re a team player who will fit in to our small, close knit team and develop relationships at all levels both internally and externally.

The role & responsibilities:

Provide outstanding service to your customers

Deliver on sales and margin targets

Work cross functionally internally with key departments; Buying, Customer Service, Technical and Finance to ensure all projects are delivered to a high standard

Manage tender & JBP processes

Key requirements

Experienced NAM (or NAE ready to make a step up)

Strong wine knowledge (e.g WSET Diploma)

Ability to work independently within a defined framework

Entrepreneurial attitude to sales, self-motivated and tenacious.

Able and willing to travel independently in the UK and overseas. Must have a UK driving license and able to drive abroad.

Additional Skills

An understanding of own label / private label launch processes and managing a critical path to launch NPD

Experience of using customer portals to maintain product data

Contribute to the wider success of Alliance Wine by sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues

To apply for this position please send your CV to Vanessa Robinson: Vanessa.robinson@alliancewine.com