Sign up now for Wines from Spain inaugural summit

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  15 September, 2023

There is still time to register for the Spain Food Nation Summit 2023, where Harpers will be chairing a brand-new event in central London to showcase the quality of Spain’s food and vinous offer.

The Spain Nation Summit 2023, which is free to attend and takes place on 28 September, will include a roundtable discussion moderated by Harpers editor, Andrew Catchpole, at 4.40pm, with the other members of the panel now confirmed.

Marcus Fernandez, CEO and founder of The Iberia Group, Pierre Mansour, head of buying at The Wine Society, Alex Canneti, director at Berkmann Wines, Noel Young, owner and founder of Noel Young Wines and John Valentine, MD of RED Communications, will all be taking part in the session, which will focus on the nation’s wine development and opportunities in the UK.

The afternoon also features a packed schedule of interesting sessions, including a welcome address by ICEX and Foods and Wines from Spain at 2pm and a report on the positioning of Spanish wine in the UK by Juan Park of Wine Intelligence at 2.30pm.

Registration takes place from 1.30pm.

The summit is part of a renewed focus on the UK market from Foods & Wines from Spain (also known as Wines from Spain) this year.

Back in July, the newly formed UK edition of The Spain Advisory Council welcomed both food and wine experts to discuss ways of opening up greater avenues of communication and engagement with one of Spain’s key export markets.

The summit looks to build on that communication, by inviting members of the press and trade to its one-day event.

The first ever Spain Food Nation Summit is being held at One Great George Street, London (1 Great George Street London SW1P 3AA) on 28 September 2023, starting at 1.30 pm,

For more information and to sign up, click here.






New BSI guidelines will improve quality...

